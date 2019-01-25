The Favorites To Win At WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Revealed

Here are the favorites to win at the 2019 Royal Rumble PPV courtesy of 5Dimes.eu:

Men’s Royal Rumble

101 Seth Rollins wins Royal Rumble -150

103 Drew McIntyre wins Royal Rumble +600

105 Braun Strowman wins Royal Rumble +230

107 John Cena wins Royal Rumble +1500

Women’s Royal Rumble

211 Charlotte Flair wins Royal Rumble -150

211 Becky Lynch wins Royal Rumble +115

211 Alexa Bliss wins Royal Rumble +1500

211 Ember Moon wins Royal Rumble +1650

Universal Title

253 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) -280

254 Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) +200

Cruiserweight Title

261 Buddy Murphy wins Fatal Four-Way -195

262 Field wins wins Fatal Four-Way Match +155

WWE Title

273 Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) -195

274 AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) +155

Smackdown Women’s Title

283 Asuka (end of broadcast ruling) -245

284 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) +175

RAW Women’s Title

293 Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -1500

294 Sasha Banks (end of broadcast ruling) +700

Smackdown Tag Team Titles

303 The Bar (end of broadcast ruling) +200

304 The Miz & Shane McMahon (end broadcast) -280

United States Titles

313 Rusev (end of broadcast ruling) -400

314 Shinsuke Nakamura (end broadcast ruling) +280

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.