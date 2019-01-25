The Favorites To Win At WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Revealed

Here are the favorites to win at the 2019 Royal Rumble PPV courtesy of 5Dimes.eu:
Men’s Royal Rumble
101 Seth Rollins wins Royal Rumble -150
103 Drew McIntyre wins Royal Rumble +600
105 Braun Strowman wins Royal Rumble +230
107 John Cena wins Royal Rumble +1500
Women’s Royal Rumble
211 Charlotte Flair wins Royal Rumble -150
211 Becky Lynch wins Royal Rumble +115
211 Alexa Bliss wins Royal Rumble +1500
211 Ember Moon wins Royal Rumble +1650
Universal Title
253 Brock Lesnar (end of broadcast ruling) -280
254 Finn Balor (end of broadcast ruling) +200
Cruiserweight Title
261 Buddy Murphy wins Fatal Four-Way -195
262 Field wins wins Fatal Four-Way Match +155
WWE Title
273 Daniel Bryan (end of broadcast ruling) -195
274 AJ Styles (end of broadcast ruling) +155
Smackdown Women’s Title
283 Asuka (end of broadcast ruling) -245
284 Becky Lynch (end of broadcast ruling) +175
RAW Women’s Title
293 Ronda Rousey (end of broadcast ruling) -1500
294 Sasha Banks (end of broadcast ruling) +700
Smackdown Tag Team Titles
303 The Bar (end of broadcast ruling) +200
304 The Miz & Shane McMahon (end broadcast) -280
United States Titles
313 Rusev (end of broadcast ruling) -400
314 Shinsuke Nakamura (end broadcast ruling) +280
