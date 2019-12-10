The New Day Reveal List of Rejected Names For The Group

During their recent podcast, The New Day discussed names that were pitched to them by WWE when the faction was first formed. Here is the list:
Musical Names:
The Beat
The Tribe (Kofi immediately mentioned the racial overtones and why this was a bad idea. This is in line with why he never became King Of The Ring.)
Perfect Harmony
Healing Through Harmony
The Wonders
The Miracles
The Sensations
The Modern Marvels
Vibe & Vision
The Commotions
Trios Based Names:
Harmony’s 3
Trillogy (with two L’s)
Triverse
KBX (Kofi Big Xavier) (WWE later recycled this idea for Paige, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair’s stable by just using the first letters with PCB)
Inspirational:
The House Of Light
The Triumph
The Beacon
New City
The Cause
The Voice (before the reality television show)
The Regulators
The House Of Positive Energy (HOPE)
House Of Purpose
The Calling (already a band)
Voices Of Triumph
The Prime (there was already Prime Time Players, but then it was revealed that they tried to put Titus O’Neil in The New Day at one point.)
The Charge
The Reach
The Concept
The Achievers
The Sentinels (They said they’d be fine with that because of the X-Men reference.)
Religious:
Genesis (already a band name)
Born Again
Revelation
Masons Of Salvation
The Congregation
The Advent
Trinity
Crusaders
Exodus (Already a band)
Redeemed
Risen
All Mighty (later used for Bobby Lashley)
Modern Day Saints
The Sainthood
The Amen
Brothers Of Xavier
Excommunication
SOS (Saving Our Souls)
Million Man Ministry (Xavier Woods said “that is 300% making it a very racial thing.”)
Resurrection
Penance
Xavier Woods pitched By Any Means Necessary and the group pitched The New Way/The New Day with The New Day being chosen.