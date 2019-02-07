The Undertaker Removes References To WWE On Social Media

The Undertaker recently removed mentions of WWE from his social media accounts including Twitter.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the situation:

“Usually he would protect that gimmick and wouldn’t do a lot of public appearances but now he’s looking for public appearances.”

“I don’t know what the relationship is with WWE. It did come after I was told he’s not scheduled for WrestleMania or at least wasn’t scheduled for a main match at WrestleMania as of a week ago.”