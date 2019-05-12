Three Matches and Two Segments Announced For WWE RAW

Three matches and two segments have been announced for Raw this Monday in London, England.

Raw’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants will face off on Raw, which is the go-home show for WWE Money in the Bank. All four participants will compete in singles matches, with Braun Strowman facing Drew McIntyre, and Ricochet taking on Baron Corbin.

The four Raw Superstars participating in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will look to score a victory in London when Natalya, Naomi, Dana Brooke, and Alexa Bliss collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Coming to Raw from SmackDown LIVE thanks to the “Wild Card Rule,” Charlotte Flair will join Lacey Evans and the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a double contract signing for Money in the Bank. Lynch has two matches at Money in the Bank, defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Evans and defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Flair.

Both Raw and the following night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE are being taped at the O2 Arena in London.