Three Matches Announced For SmackDown, Superstars Who Beat Braun Strowman

— WWE has announced three matches for this Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Two of those involve wrestlers who are going to be in the WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match and Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton are both set for SmackDown LIVE.

Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against Hardy, Ali, Orton, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe in an Elimination Chamber Match on February 17 in Houston, Texas.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows is also set for SmackDown LIVE. On this week’s show, Anderson and Gallows confronted Nakamura and Rusev, who were not happy with their treatment of R-Truth and challenged them to a match. Both Nakamura and Rusev agreed but Rusev told Nakamura that he shouldn’t think about betraying him.

R-Truth won the United States Championship from Nakamura and then retained it against Rusev before being attacked by them in a post-match angle.

SmackDown LIVE takes place at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

