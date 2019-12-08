Tito Ortiz Wins A WWE Title After Defeating Alberto Del Rio

Tito Ortiz defeated Alberto Del Rio at Saturday night’s Combate Americas MMA event in the first round by rear naked choke. Ortiz, who made his entrance to Hulk Hogan’s theme song Real American, was awarded Del Rio’s replica WWE Title after the match.
Tito Ortiz coming out to Hulk Hogan "Real American" entrance theme before defeating Alberto Del Rio
Tito Ortiz is now a WWE Champion after defeating Alberto Del Rio via tap. Melissa Santos there for the presentation of the title.
Ortiz is your winner
#TitoVsAlberto results: Tito Ortiz def. Alberto Rodriguez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:10.
Ortiz is on a 3-fight win streak.
Ortiz is on a 3-fight win streak.
