Tito Ortiz Wins A WWE Title After Defeating Alberto Del Rio

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tito Ortiz defeated Alberto Del Rio at Saturday night’s Combate Americas MMA event in the first round by rear naked choke. Ortiz, who made his entrance to Hulk Hogan’s theme song Real American, was awarded Del Rio’s replica WWE Title after the match.

