Top NXT Star Injured, Daniel Bryan On WWE RAW

– Kyle O’Reilly of The Undisputed Era revealed that he is dealing with a back injury:

The medical man told me my back is still hurt so unfortunately I won’t be able to attend @DownloadFest this year. Im sorry to all the great UK fans, believe me I’m gutted to be missing @Tool but at least now @rikbugez has an actual chance of winning the air guitar contest.

– WWE has announced Daniel Bryan for Monday’s RAW:

Who will @BaronCorbinWWE choose to be Special Guest Referee for his #UniversalTitle showdown with @WWERollins at #WWEStompingGrounds?

Why has @WWEDanielBryan been chosen as a Wild Card to come to #RAW?

Questions will be answered this Monday… https://t.co/Lmxn9SVv3Q

— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2019