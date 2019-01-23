Triple H Injury Update, Lars Sullivan’s Status With WWE

– As previously noted, Lars Sullivan was scheduled to debut on WWE television but reportedly suffered an anxiety attack.

During today’s NXT Takeover media call, Triple H addressed Lars Sullivan’s status with the company:

There’s a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times.”

“Lars is in a good place and nothing has really changed. We’re moving forward and you’ll know when you see it.”

– Regarding his recent injury, Triple H revealed during the NXT Takeover conference call that his rehab is over and he’s been cleared to start training again. Triple H added that he is already feeling sore from starting up training again.