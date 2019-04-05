Triple H Announces New WWE Show For This Fall

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Triple H announced on First Things First that WWE will have a weekly studio show on FS1 this coming fall.

“To take people deeper into what goes on behind the scenes to being a WWE superstar… I can’t wait for this. If you’re a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be a can’t miss,” said Triple H.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR