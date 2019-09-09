Triple H Comments On WWE NXT vs. AEW

In an interview with Pat McAfee, Triple H talked about the competition between WWE NXT and AEW. Triple H mentioned that WWE will continue to put on the best show possible but it’s the fans that are ultimately the winners in the “war.” Triple H added that he’s confident in the NXT talents and wished AEW good luck.

