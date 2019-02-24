Two Big Matches Announced For This Week’s WW SmackDown

WWE announced the following:

Both Aleister Black and Ricochet have impressed mightily so far in singles competition on Raw and SmackDown LIVE over the past two weeks, but the WWE Universe will now find out how they fare as a team when they unite to take on Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev this Tuesday night.

Ricochet & Aleister Black have teamed up on a few occasions, most recently during NXT’s Halftime Heat, while Nakamura & Rusev came together several weeks ago out of mutual disdain for new United States Champion R-Truth. Will The King of Strong Style and The Bulgarian Brute prove to be the first real roadblock for The One and Only and The Dutch Destroyer?

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa made a major statement when they defeated The Bar last week in their debut on SmackDown LIVE. The pair will now get a chance to double down on their emphatic victory when Gargano squares off against Cesaro on the blue brand this week. The Swiss Cyborg will surely look to quell Johnny Wrestling’s upward climb, but with Sheamus and Ciampa in their partners’ respective corners it’s safe to assume that the playing field will be level.

