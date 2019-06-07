Two More NXT Wrestlers Get Name Changes

Two more wrestler name changes were made official at NXT’s house show in Largo, Florida on Thursday night.

The wrestler formerly known as DJZ made his NXT debut and is now going by Joaquin Wilde. He defeated Kona Reeves at the show.

Shane Strickland’s new WWE name is Isaiah Scott. He teamed with Brennan Williams on Thursday night as they defeated Brendan Vink and Jermaine Haley.

DJZ reported to the WWE Performance Center in May, while Strickland signing with WWE was officially announced in April. Strickland wrestled three non-televised matches for NXT prior to Thursday night.

Five name changes were also confirmed via the official WWE Performance Center website earlier this week. Trevor Lee is now Cameron Grimes, Jessie Elaban is Jessi Kamea, Eric Bugenhagen is Rik Bugez, Adrian Jaoude is Arturo Ruas, and Luke Menzies is Ridge Holland.