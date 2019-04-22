Two More WWE Superstars Leave SmackDown For RAW

United States Champion Samoa Joe and Cesaro are now officially apart of the Raw roster.

WWE announced before Raw that both competitors have left SmackDown LIVE for Team Red and will be in action tonight.

Two Triple Threat Matches have been sanctioned for tonight’s show — AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Joe, and The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin — with the winners slated to battle each other. The victor in that match will advance to WWE Money in the Bank, where they will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Cesaro will face fellow Raw newcomer Cedric Alexander. WWE.com’s preview for the match makes note of Cesaro’s apparent split with Sheamus.

“If you thought the Superstar Shake-up was just a two-night event, think again! Cesaro has been confirmed as a member of the Raw roster, and he will compete tonight against 205 Live sensation and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander.

“Although it remains to be seen what The Swiss Superman’s move to Team Red means for The Bar, we do know that the high-flying Alexander will have his work cut out for him when he locks up with this bruiser.”