Tyler Breeze has changed up his look.

Before Raw went live on Monday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, “Prince Pretty” faced EC3 in a match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. Breeze looked a bit different as he cut off his long hair and wore boots without tassels.

Breeze likely got the haircut at Raw since he faced Mojo Rawley last Friday at a WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and didn’t look any different.