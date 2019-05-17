Universal Title Match At WWE Super Showdown, AEW’s Touring Schedule

– According to WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar is currently the planned match for the Universal Title at Super Showdown on June 7th.

– In an interview with BleacherReport.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s touring schedule:

“I’m not gonna go on Monday night or Friday night, and I would never go head-to-head with the NFL or pay for time on television.”

“I’m not planning on doing hundreds of non-televised events on tour, because I don’t think that would represent a large enough revenue stream for us and profitable enough business sector for us to risk the health and well-being of all these wrestlers. I’m not gonna have an offseason, but there will be a lighter schedule and we’ll work people in and out.”