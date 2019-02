– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Kofi Kingston is now the front-runner to face Daniel Bryan at the Fastlane PPV. According to Meltzer, Kofi was not in the original plans for Fastlane but WWE has possibly changed direction due to the reaction to Kofi’s recent performances.

– Bayley teased a match with her and Sasha vs. Trish Stratus and Lita for the women’s tag team titles: