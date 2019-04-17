Update On Luke Harper’s Status With WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Luke Harper’s contract with WWE expires in November and the company has several options in response to Harper asking for his release. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“In theory they could hold him until November, in theory they could also take the last six months and hold him six months because of the injury. I don’t think that they’d do that because it would be really bad PR, but you know the balls in their court.”

Here are some reactions to Harper leaving from his peers:

