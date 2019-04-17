Update On Luke Harper’s Status With WWE

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Luke Harper’s contract with WWE expires in November and the company has several options in response to Harper asking for his release. Here is what Meltzer said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“In theory they could hold him until November, in theory they could also take the last six months and hold him six months because of the injury. I don’t think that they’d do that because it would be really bad PR, but you know the balls in their court.”

Here are some reactions to Harper leaving from his peers:

You’re so goddamn talented, and the coolest dude. All the best. https://t.co/qxjKzJviLC — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 16, 2019

Always battling, and always fighting for the good guys! Thanks for all the hard work, brother! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 17, 2019