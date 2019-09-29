Update On Luke Harper’s WWE Return, Ronda Rousey Discusses Her Injury

– Even though he recently returned to WWE television, Luke Harper’s future with the company appears to be uncertain. According to WrestlingNews.co, the belief is that Harper has not yet signed a new WWE contract. In addition to that, F4WOnline.com reports that Harper didn’t know he was returning at Clash of Champions until two days before it happened so his appearance was a last-minute decision. Harper also suffered a neck injury during his hiatus which would explain why he looks smaller.

– FyzioGym and Revolution Physical Therapy passed along the following:

In this episode, we sit down with Mixed Martial Artist and Professional Wrestler, Ronda Rousey. She discusses her rehab with Dr. Lyneil Mitchell, after breaking her hand at Wrestlemania 35. She also details how she almost severed her finger on the set of Fox’s 911, and how she trusts Dr. Lyneil to get her back to 100% health.