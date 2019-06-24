Update On Possible Matches For WWE Extreme Rules

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed possible matches for the WWE Extreme Rules PPV:

“I mean they gave people the happy ending, but then it’s over and I’m thinking, God, we’re gonna have Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, I mean it’s got to happen now.”

“For the next pay-per-view they advertised Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Kofi Kingston in a three-way and with Kevin getting a clean pin on Xavier [at Stomping Grounds] that seems like the direction they’re going.”

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon had been advertised for the PPV but will be taking place on tonight’s RAW instead.

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet has also been announced for RAW with Styles currently being advertised for a match against a mystery opponent at Extreme Rules.