Update On Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, DX Segment After WWE SmackDown (Video)

– Despite Seth Rollins calling out CM Punk for a match, the belief is that Rollins is going into business for himself and there’s no angle between Punk and Rollins. WrestlingNews.co noted the following:

“For what it’s worth, as of now, there is no deal between Punk and WWE. People close to Punk insist that there is no match booked or planned for WrestleMania and he has no plans to step in the ring in the immediate future.”

– After Smackdown ended, DX had a reunion segment with Baron Corbin: