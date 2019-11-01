Update On WWE Superstars Being Stuck In Saudi Arabia

As previously noted, there are travel delays that have resulted in WWE stars being stuck in Saudi Arabia and it’s unknown when they will be able to return to the United States.

Andrade commented on Twitter about the situation and noted that he hopes he can return home in time for his birthday which is on November 3rd.

Humberto Carrillo also posted a video with the hashtag #wanttogohome but then deleted it.

Bad day on Saudi Arabia, I hope to arrive before my birth….. — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) 1 November 2019