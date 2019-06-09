Video: Two Former WWE Stars Entering NJPW’s G1 Climax

Former WWE star KENTA (Hideo Itami) made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Dominion. It was revealed that KENTA would be entering the G1 Climax tournament.

Jon Moxley announced that he wanted to be in the tournament as well.

