Vince McMahon Segment Announced For WWE SmackDown, Birthdays

— WWE has announced that Vince McMahon will appear on SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday to moderate a face-to-face meeting between “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles ahead of their WWE Championship Match at the Royal Rumble.

Tensions between WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have continued to escalate over the past several weeks, and now, with their WWE Title Match in sight, the two will meet face-to-face this Tuesday night with Mr. McMahon moderating.

With both Superstars having attacked each other in arena concourses over consecutive weeks, animosity is running at an all-time high in this incredibly personal rivalry. And now, with Mr. McMahon moderating, who only a few weeks ago urged The Phenomenal One to bring out “the real” AJ Styles, will matters boil over just five nights before they square off at Royal Rumble?

— Two WWE Superstars celebrated birthdays yesterday as R-Truth turned 47 years old whereas Tyler Breeze turned 31.

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, turned 78 years old. Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish Patterson a happy birthday.