Vince McMahon’s New “Wild Card Rule” Explained

If you’re confused by Vince McMahon’s new “Wild Card Rule” announced on Raw Monday night, you’re not alone. WWE, however, has issued an explanation.

According to an article on WWE.com, “a limited number of Superstars from Raw or SmackDown [are] invited to cross brand lines for one-night-only appearances.”

WWE says “unauthorized” jumps will be penalized with fines or even potential firing. It’s also noted in the article that the “Wild Card Rule” doesn’t mean WWE is going “back to days of Raw SuperShows” or ending the Brand Extension.

WWE further explains, “The number of crossover Superstars was initially capped at three — WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns started things off by appearing on Raw this Monday — though Lars Sullivan evidently persuaded The Chairman to expand the limit to four.”