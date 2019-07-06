Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WWE RAW

Only a few days after being named Executive Director of Raw, Paul Heyman’s fingerprints were all over this week’s show from Dallas, Texas.

In this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered some insight into how Raw was run from a creative perspective.

“Vince McMahon and Ed Koskey were the ones running the production meeting, although it was clear the Strowman/Lashley segment, the Mike and Maria Kanellis segment were clearly Heyman ideas, which has been confirmed,” Meltzer wrote.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE executives, most notably Vince McMahon, “were immensely pleased with the pacing, tone, and essence” of the show.