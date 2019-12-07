Walter’s UK Championship Title Stolen, Update On ACH Quitting

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Walter’s UK Championship belt was stolen today in Chicago, IL. The title, along with Walter’s passport, were stolen from his car in what is being called a smash and grab. Walter is scheduled to compete at tonight’s Evolve event and the area near the venue has been known for cars being broken into in recent times.

– Major League Wrestling, which just recently brought back ACH, issued a brief statement regarding ACH announcing on Twitter that he was quitting wrestling:

“We respect ACH’s decision and want him to be happy.”