Watch Goldberg Collapse After Facing The Undertaker At WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg admitted after WWE Super ShowDown that he accidentally knocked himself out during his main event match against The Undertaker.

“Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ….. hope ur happy,” Goldberg wrote on Twitter.

Goldberg collapsed shortly after the match ended. With The Undertaker still in the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer fell down while attempting to leave the premises on his own. A fan-shot video of the sad scene surfaced on YouTube on Saturday.

Dave Meltzer reported last night on Wrestling Observer Radio that Goldberg sustained a concussion during the match.

Goldberg got busted open (after entering the match with a cut on his forehead) when he went for a spear in the corner and hit the ring post. He also landed on his head when The Undertaker gave him a Tombstone.

Goldberg attempted the Jackhammer near the end of the match but ended up dropping Undertaker with a sloppy brainbuster. He picked up Undertaker for a Tombstone after that. It appeared that they were going for a reversal spot, but both fell down. Undertaker then chokeslammed Goldberg and pinned him to get the win.

Here are clips of the awkward ending of the match.

Jesus Goldberg nearly legit killed the Undertaker #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/YpNrXbh1wv — Paul (@PaulEyezOnMe) June 7, 2019

This was the first time Goldberg has wrestled since facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. Prior to Super ShowDown, Undertaker’s most recent match was teaming with Kane against Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel last November.