What Will Be The Main Event At WrestleMania 35?

Sunday, April 7, 2019. This is a date that millions of wrestling fans have already circled in red in their diaries. It is indeed the day when Wrestlemania 35 will take place, the most important pay-per-view event of World Wrestling Entertainment for over 3 decades. During the various editions, some memorable pages of sport entertainment have been written: for example, how can we forget the moment that Hulk Hogan body slammed Andre the Giant to the mat at WrestleMania 3? Despite the fact that only a few weeks are left before the show will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (New York), it is still difficult to bet, with or without a Genting bet promo code 2019, on what will be Wrestlemania 35’s main event.

There are basically two possible options and these are two matches where Raw superstars are involved. The most traditional choice for the last match of the evening would be to see the current champion of the red show, Brock Lesnar, face the former Shield member, Seth Rollins, who got the chance to challenge “The Beast” thanks to his victory in the Royal Rumble this year. Nevertheless, he is presently kept under constant observation by the WWE because of some back problems that already afflicted him in the months before January’s pay per view event.

So, here comes the possibility that the closing match, for the first time in Wrestlemania’s history, could be a women’s match: the one for the Raw Women’s Championship between the current champion Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and probably also Becky Lynch, given the turn that the storyline has taken in recent weeks.

To emphasize the uncertainty still present in the Wrestling federation offices, there is the well-known journalist Dave Meltzer who, during a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, said: “I heard from internal sources that there is a lot of uncertainty about the choice of the main event for this edition of WrestleMania. Some people want a match between Rollins and Lesnar to close the show; others want the match for the women’s Raw title. Most likely, a final decision will only be made during the week of the show.”

Therefore, it will be a choice made in the last days or perhaps only in the last hours. Obviously, if the choice fell on the women’s match, Wrestlemania 35 would be remembered for an epoch-making change in the history of wrestling, and this is something that could really happen.

Among the other rumors circulating around Wrestlemania 35, we hear with increasing frequency about a farewell match for Kurt Angle. Since returning to WWE, the Hall of Famer has participated in several major matches. Even if he didn’t participate in a farewell match, Angle will be one of the main stars of the next edition of the Grandest Stage Of Them All. This would also be the reason why in recent weeks WWE made us think of his possible departure from the stage.

Finally, we remind you that, in the last editions, the honor of closing Wrestlemania has been given to the former Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who probably would have been a great protagonist again if he hadn’t been forced to leave the scene because of his battle against leukemia.