In an interview with The Mac Attack, Sasha Banks explained why she took a hiatus from WWE earlier this year:

“I’ve been doing this for 7 years straight,” she said. “No breaks. People need to step back and re-evaluate their lives. Take care of their souls and their minds. And I’m back and I’m better than ever. I’ve got myself a championship match this Sunday, so I think I’m doing quite well for myself, right?”