Why The Revival Asked WWE To Release Them From Their Contracts

Could The Revival soon be leaving WWE?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, who reports a lot of backstage WWE news, posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, an image of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder with a caption reading “Top Guys Out.” This naturally led to speculation that the duo is leaving WWE.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Dawson and Wilder requested their release immediately after beating Kalisto and Gran Metalik on Raw last Monday.

“The Revival, after their win over Kalisto & Metalik on the 1/13 Raw, while still in their gear, asked for their release. As of press time they haven’t been given their release. The word we got is that nobody who asks for their release right now is expected to be given it for obvious reasons,” Meltzer wrote.

A report today by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reveals why Dawson and Wilder requested their release.

WWE sources say The Revival’s decision to ask for their releases was based on how little time and respect the division is given. They’re frustrated with the lack of promos, backstage segments, and the direction of the division. They’re also unhappy with WWE using their match to cut to a backstage segment where WWE Superstars lined up outside Vince McMahon’s office to request a Universal Championship Match against Brock Lesnar

The Revival’s feelings on the subject boiled over on Monday after Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were left off Raw. This was apparently the breaking point on them requesting their release. At this point, however, the request has been denied.

Sources say there’s been additional communication between both sides since Monday, but it’s unclear if anything has been resolved. They worked Friday’s WWE live event in San Antonio, Texas, losing to Roode and Gable in a lengthy match.

One source also noted that they have a “decent amount of time” left on their contracts.