Why Tommaso Ciampa Doesn’t Want To Be On WWE RAW – SmackDown

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Tommaso Ciampa explained why he doesn’t want to be on RAW or Smackdown:

“I have a little one at home and my schedule is better in NXT than it would be on the road – and I had neck surgery and I’m not freaking stupid. I get that my window is smaller than it was and my bump card is ticking, and I just look at it like if I’m doing 200+ days a year on the road with Raw or SmackDown, or I’m doing a manageable load of 30 to 50 matches with NXT. […] So I can do four years of that in the time I do one year with Raw and SmackDown. So how long can my career and portfolio grow here as opposed to going there. Now it’s become a thing where I have legitimately vocalized to them that if I have to go to Raw or SmackDown, then I’m going to retire.”