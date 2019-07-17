WWE 205 Live Results – July 16, 2019

We start off with a look at Sunday’s Cruiserweight Title match between Drew Gulak and Tony Nese.

Drew Gulak says for months, Tony Nese was looked at as the pinnacle of the division. How sad. Tony might be a premier athlete, but he did not have the killer instinct. Even after winning the title, Tony doubted his credibility. Drew says he proved that he is the greatest. Who will dare to step up next when you know what kind of pain and punishment awaits?

We are in Worcester, Massachusetts and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Aiden English, and Nigel McGuinness.

Samir says it is so hard to be them between their Bollywood schedule and 205 Live. They have an award for Tozawa for best comeback..

Match Number One: Akira Tozawa (with Brian Kendrick) versus Samir Singh (with Sunil Singh)

Samir with punches and forearms followed by kicks. Tozawa with chops and then Samir flinches so Tozawa with a jab. Tozawa with kicks but Samir sends Tozawa into the turnbuckles. Samir with kicks. Samir chokes Tozawa. Samir with a hard Irish whip for a near fall. Samir with a reverse chin lock. Tozawa gets Samir on his shoulders and Samir with shoulders but Tozawa holds on and hits a gourdbuster. Tozawa with a baseball slide and Samir goes to the floor. Tozawa goes to the apron and hits a cannonball off the apron that sends Samir into the ringside barrier.

Tozawa goes up top but Sunil gets on the steps and Tozawa goes to the mat. Samir misses a splash into the corner and Tozawa with a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

After the match, Sunil pulls Kendrick off the apron and then Samir and Sunil attack Tozawa. Sunil grabs the trophy and Kendrick stops him and Kendrick sends Sunil over the top rope to the floor.

Tozawa grabs the award and holds it over his head.

We continue to look at Humberto Carrillo with part two of his story.

He says it has been a year since he signed with WWE and it is like a dream. He says he remembers talking to his parents and he said he would be here and now he is here. He knows that there have been a lot of changes over that year. He wanted to showcase the lucha style because it is his nature and where he comes from. Now, he wants the Cruiserweight Championship.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Mike Kanellis versus Jackson James

We see Maria watching a monitor in the back.

Kanellis with a kick as the bell rings followed by chops in the corner. Kanellis with a spinebuster and we see Maria in the room with the monitor. Kanellis sends James into the corner. Kanellis with a clothesline into the corner. Kanellis with a swinging reverse neck breaker for the three count.

Winner: Mike Kanellis

After the match, Kanellis sends James to the floor and asks for a mic. Kanellis asks if you thought that was what he was going to get fined over. Mike wants Drake to come out and fine him himself.

Drake Maverick comes out and he tells Drake to get it off his chest.

Mike says he is tired of going into Drake’s office. He wants to say it to the WWE Universe.

Mike says his contract expired two months ago and he could have gone anywhere. He decided to stay for two reasons. He wanted to prove to his wife that he is as good as he says he is by winning the Cruiserweight Championship. Second, he wanted to kick Drake’s ass.

Drake tells Mike to look in the mirror and take accountability. The reason you are not where you are in the Cruiserweight division is because of you. Do you think you deserve it more than anyone else who built this brand and not use it for their own agendas. Drake says Mike didn’t last too long on Raw.

Mike brings up Drake’s performance with his wife last night.

Drake says he will not face Mike because he is the general manager.

Mike says that Drake has been neglecting his duties chasing the 24/7 Title. Mike says he is not the joke around here, Drake is.

Drake says he knew that Mike is not a joke and he thought Mike had potential.

Mike says Drake is trying to be the bigger man, but that is not the case. Drake isn’t even half a man. Mike tells Drake to go home, talk to his wife, beg for forgiveness, and act like a man. A real man wouldn’t back down from a fight. Mike says Drake isn’t mad because a real man would get mad. A real man wouldn’t let them say to them that their wife is a filthy . . .

Drake punches Kanellis and hits a drop kick to send Mike to the floor.

Mike goes up the ramp and he has a smile on his face as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the match between Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari.

Match Number Three: Jack Gallagher versus Chad Gable

They shake hands before locking up. Gable with a drop toe hold and side head lock into a front face lock. Gallagher with a wrist lock. Gable with a reversal and snap mare into a reverse chin lock. Gallagher with a handstand to escape the head lock. Gable with a wrist lock and Gallagher with a reversal. Gable with a reversal and side head lock take down. Gallagher with a head scissors and Gable escapes. Gallagher with a side head lock and Gable wit ha head scissors. Gallagher escapes and gives Gable an arm drag.

Gable with a waist lock take down into a side head lock. Gallagher with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Gallagher catches Gable on a leap frog attempt and Gallagher with a hot shot and rollup for a near fall. Gallagher with an arm bar. Gable with a flying arm drag and wrist lock take down into a La Magistral for a near fall. Gable with an arm drag into an arm bar. Gallagher with a short arm scissors but Gable rolls through to get a near fall. Gallagher holds on to the short arm scissors and Gable tries for a rollup again. Gable picks up Gallagher and hits a one arm back drop suplex. Gallagher and Gable exchange European uppercuts and Gable gets a near fall.

Gable works on the ankle but Gallagher with a boot to the head to escape. Gable with an Irish whip that sends Gallagher sternum first into the turnbuckles. Gable gets a near fall. Gable with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Gable with a spinning toe hold drop and then he hyper-extends the leg. Gable with a dragon screw leg whip. Gable with a spinning toe hold and Gable gets a near fall. Gallagher with kicks to escape and Gable with a spinning knee drop to the leg. Gable goes for a single leg crab but Gallagher kicks Gable away.

Gable with European uppercuts. Gallagher with a back slide for a near fall followed by a drop kick. Gallagher and Gable exchange forearms. Gallagher with a punch and delayed suplex. Gallagher gets a near fall. Gable tries for Chaos Theory but Gallagher blocks it. Gallagher with a double wrist lock on Gable. Gable rolls Gallagher up for a near fall. Gable runs into an elbow and Gallagher with a missile drop kick. Gable goes over the top rope when Gallagher moves. Gallagher sends Gable into the ringside barrier.

Gallagher with a suicide dive but Gable is able to pick up Gallagher and hits a German suplex on the floor. Gable sends Gallagher back into the ring and Gallagher with a rollup for a near fall. Gable with a full nelson but Gallagher escapes. Gable with a power bomb for a near fall and then Gable with an ankle lock. Gable grapevines the leg but Gallagher escapes and connects with hammer fists. Gable with a double thrust to the throat followed by a rolling kick. Gallagher with a running head butt for a near fall.

Gallagher and Gable exchange forearms and punches but Gallagher with the advantage as he goes for the Bart Simpson windmill punches. Gable with a dominator for a near fall. Gable goes up top and goes for a moonsault but he hits Gallagher’s boots. Gallagher with a running drop kick into the corner and Gable gets his foot on the ropes to break up the count. Gallagher puts Gable on the turnbuckles and connects with forearms to the back. Gable with elbows and punches but Gallagher stays on the turnbuckles. Gallagher is knocked off the turnbuckles with an elbow but Gallagher with a forearm.

Gallagher sets for a belly-to-back superplex but Gable with a counter into a lateral press. Gable with Chaos Theory for the three count.

Winner: Chad Gable

After the match, Gable offers his hand to Gallagher and he helps Gallagher back to his feet.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com