WWE Adds More Time To Contract Due To Injury, Latest On Brand Changes

– WWE is adding two more months to Dash Wilder of The Revival’s contract due to the time that Wilder was injured, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. Haynes wrote:

“The two months of injury time that have been added to Dash’s contract are from back in 2017 when Wilder had to miss time after suffering a broken jaw. We can now officially confirm that Dash Wilder’s current WWE contract will now expire in June 2020, instead of April.”

– It appears that The Singh Brothers have been moved to the 205 Live brand from Smackdown. The team lost to Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in their first match on the brand.

In addition to that, Killian Dain is reportedly being moved to the NXT brand now that Sanity have broken up.