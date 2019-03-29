WWE Announces WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Match – 13 Participants Confirmed

WWE announced today that the female Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT will compete in the second annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Match on Sunday, April 7.

The following 13 Superstars are confirmed for the match so far:

Asuka

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Lana

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Mickie James

Naomi

Nikki Cross

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Sonya Deville

Zelina Vega

The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Match will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time. A competitor will be eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor. The last woman remaining will be the victor.

Naomi won last year’s inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Match. In the clip below, Dana Brooke finds herself surrounded by NXT Superstars.