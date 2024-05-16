Liv Morgan Comments On Saving Herself And CJ Perry From A Disaster

Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan commented on winning Money in the Bank:

“I feel like at that point it was probably the most opportunity I was given up to that point. I was getting promos in the ring, I was getting a lot of singles matches, and they were kinda building me. I remember during that time, Sonya Deville was the GM and she would not let me into this match. So there were actually no qualifiers, she just was like, Yeah, you could be in this match, you could be in this match. And then I was qualifying and winning matches, and she still wouldn’t put me in this match. And remember, it was week after week, I was having to prove myself, hey, please just give me the opportunity to put me in this match. And so I kind of had this build, leading into it and she finally let me in the match. And so I feel like there was kind of, the start of the rise.”

On cashing in on Ronda Rousey:

“I just knew with every fibre in my being that I had to pull this off. I was like, if it’s not right now, I’m probably going to never have another moment and opportunity like this. And so I was just ready and willing to do whatever it took to grab that briefcase and be the last one standing at the end of the night. I didn’t think I was gonna cash in. I was in Vegas. I was like well I just won Money in the Bank, this is like the biggest victory in my whole entire life. I’m gonna go celebrate, I’m gonna go gamble, I’m gonna go have some drinks, I’m gonna celebrate my victory. And then I noticed that Ronda gets injured during the match and I’m like, oh, man, should I go? Should I not go? I’m kind of having this moment of what do I do? And then I finally was like, I’m gonna go. And so I just, again ran my little heart out and this time it paid off.”

On becoming champion:

“It was so much more [than everything I hoped for]. And also, like I said, I was very bad for a very long time, so it was a validation that I needed. I just was like everything was worth it, I am quite literally at the top of the mountain, so I just wanted to really sit with myself and just appreciate what just happened to really absorb. So I sat in my room with my briefcase all night. And that’s what I did. That was my celebration, but it was the best celebration I could have had in that moment.”

On saving herself and CJ Perry from disaster:

“So like two weeks ago, I fly home from Monday Night Raw and CJ is staying in my house, we’re best friends. So she’s staying at my house and she’s like, do you want tacos? And I’m like, yeah. So she puts taco shells in the oven because she wanted to toast them a little bit. And in typical CJ fashion, she hit broil instead of bake. I don’t know if y’all know what broil is, but broil is like fire. So pretty much my oven went on fire and we’re like, oh my god. I know I have a fire extinguisher and I only know how to use a fire extinguisher because of Extreme Rules 2022. So I swear, in that moment, you don’t even know I’m like, thank you wrestling. So I put out the oven fire and then it burst into flames again. And I’m like, Oh my gosh, so I put out the fire again. And then that was it. I don’t know if you guys ever put out a fire but the fire extinguisher leaves a crazy residue, this crazy residue all over my kitchen. So then we were on our hands and knees with toothbrushes scrubbing the tiles and cleaning it all up. It was the best-case scenario for a house fire though there was no damage. We cleaned it up and it was kind of just ended up being a funny moment. But it could have been bad but luckily it wasn’t. No tacos. You know what’s funny about it is I don’t even like hard shells, so it would have been for nothing.”

On being murdered by Chucky:

“Honestly, I’d never thought ever in my life that I would get to be on the Chucky series and get murdered by Chucky so gruesomely. It was such a pipe dream come true, something that I genuinely did not think could ever conceivably happen. And it was so graphic, I don’t even think we’d allow it to happen. [How did it come together?] So I grew up just loving Chucky like I loved wrestling, I love Chucky. So I saw that they were working on a series and so I asked WWE, Hi, do you think we can just reach out and see if there’s any kind of way that I can be involved, even if it’s just like being on set and just like watching on set. And so WWE reached out to Don Mancini, the creator of Chucky. And I had a Zoom call with him that week, and he roped me into the show. And it was just as easy as that. And I had such a great experience. He treated me like family. And it was cool. I love Chucky, we have a great relationship despite the murder.”

You can check out the interview below: