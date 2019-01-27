WWE Bringing Back Halftime Heat

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE announced that return of Halftime Heat during the Superbowl. Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet will face Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole. The match will air on the WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter during the Superbowl Halftime.

