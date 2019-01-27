WWE Bringing Back Halftime Heat

WWE announced that return of Halftime Heat during the Superbowl. Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet will face Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole. The match will air on the WWE Network, WWE.com, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter during the Superbowl Halftime.

Update – the Halftime Heat six-man tag next Sunday will be done live from the Performance Center — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 27, 2019