WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership Bombs On FS1

This past Friday’s edition of Smackdown Live on FS1 drew just 888,000 viewers is by far the lowest viewership for a live edition of Smackdown. The show did a 0.41 in the 18-49 male demographic.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes and Dave Meltzer noted the following about the viewership:

Internally, WWE expected this past Friday’s SmackDown to do similar numbers to what the show was doing on USA Network prior to the move. It didn’t come close. The Tuesday night to Friday night move hasn’t gone as expected, regardless of what FOX channel the show is on. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 28, 2019