WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership Bombs On FS1

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This past Friday’s edition of Smackdown Live on FS1 drew just 888,000 viewers is by far the lowest viewership for a live edition of Smackdown. The show did a 0.41 in the 18-49 male demographic.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes and Dave Meltzer noted the following about the viewership:

