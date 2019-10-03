WWE Issues Statement Regarding AEW Dynamite Debut

With AEW Dynamite’s premiere rumored to have done better than expected viewership, WWE has issued a statement regarding Dynamite’s launch:

“Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”

F4WOnline.com is reporting early household ratings for Dynamite in the following markets:

Live show —

* Chicago: 1.0

* Dallas: 0.9

* Washington, DC: 0.7

* Houston: 0.9

* Atlanta: 1.0

* Detroit: 1.4

* Minneapolis: 0.8

* Charlotte: 2.0

Replay show —

* Chicago: 0.6

* Dallas: 0.1

* Washington, DC: 0.2

* Houston: 0.4

* Atlanta: 0.2

* Detroit: 0.8

* Minneapolis: 0.2

* Charlotte: 0.8

Full viewership for both Dynamite and NXT should be out shortly.