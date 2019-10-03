WWE Issues Statement Regarding AEW Dynamite Debut

With AEW Dynamite’s premiere rumored to have done better than expected viewership, WWE has issued a statement regarding Dynamite’s launch:
“Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night’s head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.”
F4WOnline.com is reporting early household ratings for Dynamite in the following markets:
Live show —
* Chicago: 1.0
* Dallas: 0.9
* Washington, DC: 0.7
* Houston: 0.9
* Atlanta: 1.0
* Detroit: 1.4
* Minneapolis: 0.8
* Charlotte: 2.0
Replay show —
* Chicago: 0.6
* Dallas: 0.1
* Washington, DC: 0.2
* Houston: 0.4
* Atlanta: 0.2
* Detroit: 0.8
* Minneapolis: 0.2
* Charlotte: 0.8
Full viewership for both Dynamite and NXT should be out shortly.