WWE Legend Wants To Work With All Elite Wrestling

During his recent podcast, former WWE star Road Warrior Animal talked about the launch of All Elite Wrestling:

“That’s another show that, Cody being a part of ALL IN, they asked me to be on in the spring,” Animal said. “And I don’t know if that’s going to be with the NWA or that’s going to be with ELITE, but either way, I’ll be excited to do that show, too.”

“It’s great to see a company opening that’s going back to basics and doing what’s right in pro wrestling. Giving the fans what they expect to see, not having to do a big ceremonial, ‘We’ll give you what you want to see!’ and then do what we want to do anyway. This is really about what the fans need to see.”

“They got a great product and I think I’d help them enhance their product with my wrestling knowledge in the tag team industry especially, and I think I could be a good addition other than anything else,” Animal said.