WWE Loading Up Next Week’s SmackDown Episode

The Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO is advertising the following for the October 25th edition of Friday Night Smackdown:

* Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be “under the same roof”

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* Appearances by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio and others

The show, which is the final edition of Smackdown prior to Crown Jewel, is expected to air on FS1 instead of FOX due to MLB World Series coverage.