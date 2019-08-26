WWE Not Granting Any More Releases?

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho addressed Shawn Spears being granted a release by WWE:

“I don’t know why [Shawn Spears] sat on the sidelines for eight months. I don’t know why a lot of guys sit on the sidelines for eight months.”

“But you know how it works up North, brother. If you fall out of grace, you’re finished being played with as Vince’s toy, you get put in the corner. Thankfully, Shawn got his release. He’s the last one that will. Nobody will ever get their release from WWE again. Nobody. He got his release, Cody and him are friends. Cody knew what he was capable of. I knew what he was capable of. I championed to get him. The guy is a tremendous heel. He’s an old school heel. He looks the part. Putting him with Tully Blanchard is a great idea. He’s a main eventer. We’re going to make him into a star, just by putting him with Cody Rhodes.”