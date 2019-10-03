WWE NXT Results – October 2, 2019

Tonight, with the USA Network two hour premiere, WWE presents a Kickoff Show with Charly Caruso, Pat McAfee, and Sam Roberts.

Sam says tonight could be bigger than Takeover with three titles on the line. Sam talks about the enthusiasm of the fans as the product evolved to a full fledged third brand. Pat says the crowd is part of the reason for NXT’s success.

Charly mentions the three title matches on tonight’s show, including the Women’s Title Match, the Men’s Championship Match, and the Tag Team Championship Match.

We have a video package for the Tag Title Match.

We see the Undisputed Era arriving at Full Sail earlier today.

Wale joins the panel.

He says he is rooting for everybody in NXT because this is history for the company.

Sam asks Wale what can we expect from the Street Profits other than their skits.

Wale is asked what we can expect from him. He says we will see what happens.

Sam asks if the Street Profits have lost their edge and Wale does not agree. Wale says that the Street Profits are in demand but they are focused on the match tonight.

We are back and Charly talks about how far NXT has come. Charly mentions the fans have been here since day one and they have their favorites. She mentions the energy of the fans. Pat talks about how Triple H came out to thank the fans after the USA Network debut.

We have a video package for the NXT Women’s Championship match. We see Shayna Baszler talking about Candice from the Des Moines Show. Candice says that Shayna tries to be the bully and intimidate her. Shayna says you don’t just lose when you are in the ring with her, you lose days off your career. Candice says she hasn’t had a lot of luck in the past, but she has been working for this moment. Shayna says she will show what Candice ‘won’. Candice says it is time for Candice LeRae be Candice LeRae.

We see Shayna Baszler arriving at the building with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

We also see Candice LeRae arriving with her husband, Johnny Gargano.

Charly asks about whether Shayna will be able to successfully defend the title tonight. Sam says he does not think the match will be competitive and Pat agrees.

Sam says this is where we do not get the happy ending from the fairy tale story of Candice LeRae. Pat says he thinks Shayna could take care of Candice and Johnny.

We are back and Triple H has joined the panel.

Triple H says it is a huge night for everyone to show the world who they are.

Charly asks if this moment is surreal. Hunter says they were in a structure like this for Arrival and that was surreal. He says if we do one or two good shows, that is something, but ask him in five or six years and if it is like this, then it is something. We are at that point and we are on USA Network. He says people will be saying ‘Follow That’.

Sam mentions Hunter’s comments about this becoming the third brand of the WWE. Hunter says he wanted to put out a product the way the people wanted it to be. He says that NXT is on the same level as Raw and Smackdown.

Pat asks what should people expect tonight. Hunter says there are moments in time when you hit something popular, but you move a few stations over and you hear something that kicks your ass. They will kick your ass tonight.

Charly mentions the Men’s Championship Match and we see Matt Riddle in the building getting ready.

We have a video package.

Adam Cole says it is his destiny and the destiny of Undisputed Era to be dripping in gold. Matt says that Adam is one of the best wrestlers today and he is on top of the pile. Matt says he does not think Adam has a chance against him. Adam asks if Matt can take down a prophecy. Matt says he is faster and meaner. Adam says you did everything in your power to leave as champion. Matt says he heard something crack. Riddle says champs come and go while legends stay forever. Matt says this is his opportunity and it is going to happen. Matt says Adam is vulnerable and he needs that title.

Charly mentions the brace on Adam Cole’s arm. Hunter mentions that it is a cast and he says that Adam has a broken bone in his wrist. Hunter says that Cole tried to postpone the match, but this is NXT, you suck it up and you get in the ring. As long as Cole is medically cleared, he will wrestle. If Cole is the man he thinks he is, he will walk out as champion.

Sam brings up the numbers game. Sam asks if Matt can win if he does not have any friends.

Hunter suggests that Matt had to take an Uber to get here because no one would give him a ride. Matt has never depended on friends. He is a machine in the gym and in the ring. The trick is not to be reliant on the numbers, but to have them there. If you rely on yourself then that is when it is magic. Can Cole rely on himself.

Pat asks about leading off the show with the Men’s Title Match.

Hunter says there will be no commercials during the Cole versus Riddle match. They are going to show the world what NXT is about.

Sam asks Hunter who he wants to be the face of NXT. Hunter says it is a win/win situation. Matt Riddle is a great grappler, but Adam Cole is Adam Cole.

The time is now, the future has arrived. If you are asking who is NXT, we are hellacious. We are the kings and queens of kicking wholesale ass and we are undisputed. Let us not forget where we come from, but there is no coming back. We are the most exclusive brand of combat in the entire world. If you have been looking for something more, welcome home.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix.

Match Number One: Matt Riddle versus Adam Cole for the NXT Men’s Championship

Riddle with waist lock take downs on Cole. Riddle goes for the arm bar but Cole gets to the ropes to force a break. They lock up and Cole kicks Riddle on the break. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and he holds on and rolls through for two more. Riddle gets a near fall. Riddle kicks Cole in the chest. Riddle kicks Cole through the ropes to the floor. Riddle goes to bring Cole into the ring but Cole with a jumping kick and it sends Riddle to the floor. Cole sends Riddle into the ring steps. Cole sends Riddle into the turnbuckles and Cole kicks Riddle.

Riddle gets Cole on his shoulders but Cole escapes and hits a back elbow. Cole with a neck breaker for a near fall. Cole with a punch but Riddle with strikes. Cole avoids a kick and Cole hits an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Cole with a reverse chin lock. Cole with a knee to the back. Cole with a figure four head scissors. Cole with a bicycle kick. Cole with forearms and Riddle strikes back. Riddle with a kick and a falling kick to the head. Riddle with a running forearm and a second one. Riddle with an exploder. Riddle misses a running kick but hits a back senton and a running kick for a near fall. Riddle gets Cole up but Cole counters with a sunset flip. Riddle misses a kick. Cole escapes a power bomb.

Riddle with a pump knee and a fisherman’s buster for a near fall. Riddle with a German suplex for a near fall. Riddle with a kick to the chest. Riddle gets Cole on his shoudlers but Cole with elbows to get back to the mat. Riddle gets Cole up but Cole counters into a lungblower for a near fall. Riddle and Cole exchange forearms as they go from their knees to their feet. Riddle with the advantage but Cole stomps on the feet. Riddle with a kick to the injured wrist and Cole with a super kick. Riddle with a knee and Cole with an enzuigiri. Riddle with a German suplex but Cole with a brainbuster neck breaker for a near fall.

Cole misses a punch and Riddle with a round kick. Riddle goes to the apron and Riddle gets Cole on his shoulders but Cole gets into the ring and kicks Riddle off the apron. Cole goes to the apron and he is met with a knee as Cole comes off the apron. Riddle sends Cole back into the ring and Riddle goes up top for a twisting senton but Cole gets his knees up. Cole with a Panama Sunrise for a near fall. Cole pulls down the knee pad for Last Shot but Riddle collapses. Cole goes to the turnbuckles for another Panama Sunrise but Riddle catches him and hits Bro 2 Sleep followed by a power bomb and knee. Riddle goes up top and hits a twisting senton for a near fall.

Riddle goes up top and Cole gets back to his feet and he crotches Riddle on the turnbuckles. Riddle with forearms and Cole fires back as they fight on the turnbuckles. Riddle chops Cole off the turnbuckles and then Riddle slingshots into the ring and Cole with super kicks and Panama Sunrise. Cole misses Last Shot and Riddle with the BroMission. Cole rolls through and gets a near fall with a rollup. Riddle with a Fujiwara arm bar Cole with a rollup for a near fall. Riddle with a Fujiwara arm bar on the other arm. Cole escapes and he hits Riddle with the cast and then hits Last Shot for the three count.

Winner: Adam Cole (retains Championship)

After the match, Finn Balor makes an appearance on the stage and to the ring.

Balor says as of now Finn Balor is NXT.

We have a video package for the Women’s Championship Match.

We see Candice LeRae getting ready for her match.

We also see Shayna Baszler getting ready for her title defense.

Velveteen Dream makes his way to the stage on his new couch with more ladies than usual.

Dream asks if you can feel it. What you are feeling now seeping into your soul is the Velveteen Dream Experience. That feeling is known as the climax of life. When the spotlight shines the brightest. That is probably why Roderick Strong tried to steal it. The Dream has never complained about having to take on more than one man at a time. Rod, the Dream has eyes for you. Consider this a challenge for the North American Championship. Consider this a chance to step into the Dream’s spotlight again and to be a man and perform on your own. Unless, you are afraid to step out of the shadow known as the Undisputed Era. That can’t be it. When you step across the ring from the Dream and you look the Dream deep into his eyes, you know, because they know. The next thing you know is . . .

DREAM . . . OVER

Mauro mentions next week, Drew Gulak faces Lio Rush.

We have a video package for Lio Rush. He says he is back in NXT. He says this is his destiny and he is not going to waste this second chance. Drew Gulak says it does not matter how impressive you are, he is always evolving. Lio says the title will be his. Drew says change is the rule and he is the law.

Match Number Two: Io Shirai versus Mia Yim

Io pushes Mia as the bell rings and Mia pushes back. MIa with arm drags and a drop kick. Mia with a boot into the corner and snap mare. Mia gets a near fall. MIa avoids an enzuigiri and Miz with an atomic drop that sends Io to the floor. Mia with a baseball slide that sends Io into the guardrails. Mia with a forearm as they continue to fight on the floor. Mia with chops. Mia with forearms and Io kicks Mia from the apron. Io with a forearm and she sends Mia back into the ring. Io with kicks to Mia. Io chokes Mia in the corner and connects with a double knee strike. Io gets a near fall. Io chokes Mia in the ropes. Io sends Mia across the ring by the hair a few times.

Io kicks MIa and snap mares her. Io with a rear chin lock. Mia with a snap mare to escape. Io goes for a suplex but Mia blocks it. Io with a forearm and Mia fires back. Io with a knee to the midsection followed by a suplex. Io gets a near fall. Io with forearms and an abdominal stretch. Mia with a hip toss to escape. Mia with a back elbow and has a kick blocked. Io with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip and a drop kick to the back. Io with kicks to the back. Mia slaps Io. Io pulls Mia to the mat by the hair and she punches in the general direction of Mia. Io with a flapjack and a handstand knee drop. Io gets a near fall.

Io misses a double knee strike in the corner. Io goes for a Tiger Bomb but Mia counters and back drops Io but Io lands on her feet. Mia with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Mia blocks a punch and Mia with jabs and kicks followed by a clothesline. Mia with a round kick followed by a drop kick. Mia with a leg sweep and drop kick for a near fall. Mia with kicks to the chest. Io with a rana for a near fall. Mia with a double thrust and Io with a drop toe hold to send Mia into the ropes. Io with a Tiger Feint Kick. Io with a springboard drop kick. Io gets a near fall. Io with a waist lock and Mia with an elbow and Code Red for a near fall.

Mia with a suicide dive to Io. Both women are down on the floor. Io and Mia hit their power up to get back into the ring right before the ten count. Mia gets a near fall. Io with a rollup and the referee sees her pulling the tights so he stops his count. Mia with Protect Ya Neck

We are back and Io and Mia are back in the ring and Mia with a jawbreaker. MIa goes up top but Io grabs Mia. They fight on the turnbuckles. Io with forearms and hits a superplex. Io gets a near fall. Io with a round kick and then she goes up top for the moonsault and the three count.

Winner: Io Shirai

We see Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in the front row.

We see The Street Profits and Bianca Belair arriving at the building earlier today.

We have a video feature on Tegan Nox. We see her being helped to the back after her injury against Rhea Ripley. Tegan says she thought many times she would not come back. She says it was some of the greatest pain she ever felt. It lit a fire under her to come back. This is her time to shine and she is going to show NXT who Tegan Nox is.

Match Number Three: Johnny Gargano versus Shane Thorne

Thorne with a wrist lock and he takes Gargano to the mat. Gargano with a hammer lock and leg sweep. Thorne with an arm drag but Gargano holds on to the wrist lock. Thorne with an arm drag and Gargano sets for a thrust kick but Thorne backs off. Gargano with a front face lock and Thorne pushes Gargano away. Gargano with a rollup for a near fall. Gargano goes for the GargaNo Escape but Thorne gets to the ropes. Thorne with a super kick and Saito Suplex.

Thorne works on the neck. Gargano with punches and Thorne with a hard Irish whip. Thorne with a cravate using the ring post for more pressure. Gargano with a chop after blocking an attempt to be sent into teh ring steps. Thorne avoids a tornado DDT off the apron and drops Gargano on the apron. Thorne gets a near fall. Thorne with a shoulder and chop in the corner. Thorne with a shoulder in the corner and suplex. Thorne gets a near fall. Thorne with forearms as Gargano tries to defend himself. Thorne rakes the face as the referee warns him. Throrne works on the neck and connects with an uppercut. Gargano blocks a suplex attempt with elbows.

Thorne goes for a suplex but Gargano with knees and clotheslines. Gargano with a chop in the corner. Thorne with an Irish whip and Gargano with a rolling kick followed by a clothesline that sends Thorne over the top rope to the floor. Thorne with a forearm to stop a suicide dive attempt but Gargano hits the suicide dive. Gargano sends Thorne back into the ring and hits a slingshot spear for a near fall. Gargano sets for a slingshot DDT but Thorne gets Gargano on his shoulders. Gargano with a running double knee strike but Throne with a leg lariat into the corner followed by a cannonball. Thorne with an Akira Taue power bomb for a near fall.

Thorne kicks Gargano and then kicks Gargano in the arm. Thorne goes for a running knee but Gargano with a forearm. Gargano with more forearms and Thorne with a kick to the back of the head. Gargano with a clothesline. Thorne with a round kick and Gargano with a reverse rana. Gargano with a super kick and he gets the three count.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Match Number Four: Candice LeRae versus Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship

Shayna with a take down and she kicks Candice in the hamstring. Shayna blocks a kick but Candice hits an enzuigiri and Candice drop kicks Shayna off the apron. Candice with a springboard cross body onto Shayna. They return to the ring and Candice with a running back elbow and snap mare followed by a leap frog neck snap and jackknife cover for a near fall. Shayna tries to send Candice to teh floor but Candice lands on the apron and hits a slingshot jawk breaker followed by a step up back senton for a near fall. Shayna with a wrist lock into an arm bar. Shayna with a top wrist lock. Shayna pulls Candice to the mat

We are back and Candice with an Ocotpus. Candice kicks Shayna and goes to the apron. Shayna drops Candice on the top turnbuckle and Candice falls to the floor. Shayna sends Candice into the ring steps. Shayna puts the arm in the ring steps and Shayna kicks the arm. They return to the ring and Shayna with a running knee into the corner for a near fall. Shayna with an arm bar and she hyperextends the shoulder. Shayna works on the shoulder and Candice gets to the ropes to force Shayna to release the hold. Candice avoids a clothesline and she tries to suplex Shayna off the apron but Shayna holds on to the ropes. Candice with a DDT onto the apron.

Candice with a suicide dive onto Baszler. Candice goes for a second one and she hits it. Candice hits a third suicide dive onto Shayna. Candice goes up top and Shayna kicks Candice in the head. Shayna goes to the turnbuckles but Candice knocks Shayna off the turnbuckles. Shayna with a forearm to stop Candice. Shayna sets for a gutrwench superplex and hits it. Shayna sets for a suplex but Candice counters into an inside cradle for a near fall. Shanya misses a knee in the corner and Candice goes for a tornado DDT but Shayna pushes Candice away. Shayna with a gutwrench gourdbuster for a near fall.

Candice with a rollup for a near fall. Shayna with a rolling kick to Candice and both women are down. Candice with a kick to the knee but Shayna with forearms and kicks. Shayna with a jumping knee for a near fall. Shayna has some words for Candice but Candice with a slap and a German suplex. Candice with forearms but Shayna with the Kirifuta Clutch but Candice escapes and Candice with a Kirifuta Clutch on Shayna. Shayna with a snap mare to escape. Shayna goes to the turnbuckles and applies the Kirifuta Clutch. Candice with a punch and they go to the turnbuckles and Candice with a swinging neck breaker off the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Shayna with a Kirifuta Clutch and Candice rolls back to get a near fall. Candice with a Slop Drop but she misses the quebrada. Shayna with the Kirifuta Clutch but LeRae will not tap. Candice is taken back to the mat again. The referee calls for the bell when Candice taps out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler (retains Championship)

We see Mark Henry, Alundra Blayze, and Stephanie McMahon in the front row.

We take a look at KUSHIDA’s issues with Imperium.

Next week WALTER faces KUSHIDA.

Match Number Five: Pete Dunne versus Danny Burch

Dunne with a wrist lock and Burch with a reversal. Dunne with a drop toe hold and he works on the wrist. Dunne tries to stomp on the hand but misses. Dunne goes for a cross arm breaker but Burch escapes. Burch with a side head lock and Dunne with a clothesline. Dunne takes Burch to the floor and Dunne with an X Plex onto the apron. Dunne puts Burch’s hand on the ring steps and he stomps on it. Dunne sends Burch back into the ring and he goes back to the wrist and sets it on the mat. Dunne stomps on the elbow. Burch with a boot to Dunne and Burch with an ankle pick on a leap frog attempt. Burch with a clothesline and a missile drop kick.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Burch with chops and forearms. Burch gets a near fall. Burch with a European uppercut and forearms. Dunne fires back but Burch maintains the advantage. Dunne flips out of the corner and hits a drop kick and German suplex. Dunne stomps on the hands and kicks Burch and hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Burch with a rollup for a near fall. Dunne flips out of the corner but Burch does not get suckered into the corner. Burch with a head butt and pop up power bomb. Burch with a knee and a hanging DDT for a near fall. Burch with a punch but Dunne with an enzuigiri. Dunne pulls at the fingers and hits The Bitter End for the three count.

Winner: Pete Dunne

After the match, the lights go down and Damian Priest attacks Dunne and hits a swinging reverse DDT.

Cathy Kelly is in the back with NXT Men’s Champion Adam Cole. He is asked about using the cast. Cole says the cast is required by WWE Medical. He says that he did not beat Riddle with the cast, but with the Last Call. The rest of Undisputed Era show up and mention Finn Balor. Cole says screw Finn Balor and they are here to ensure the prophecy is fulfilled. He tells Bobby and Kyle to get into the zone.

Match Number Six: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Kyle and Dawkins start things off and they lock up. Dawkins with a front face lock but Kyle escapes a slam and Dawkins with a shoulder tackle. All four men are in the ring and then the champions go to the floor to regroup. Fish tags in and they lock up. Ford tags in and he applies a wrist lock and arm wringer. Fish with forearms but Ford with a knee. Ford sends Fish to the floor. Ford with a forearm and Fish fires back. They continue the exchange until Fish goes with kicks to the leg. Kyle tags in and he applies a side head lock and holds on when Ford tries to send him off the ropes. Kyle with a side head lock take down.

Ford with a side head lock and Dawkins tags in with a shoulder tackle. Kyle goes for an arm bar but Dawkins gets a near fall with a rollup. Fish tags in and Dawkins with a take down. Ford with a drop kick after a tag and he gets a near fall. Ford wit han arm bar. Dawkins tags in and he comes off the turnbuckles with a double sledge. Ford tags back in and he hits a leap frog splash to the arm. Ford with an arm bar. Fish tries to escape but Ford holds on to the arm bar. Fish with a knee to the back of the leg but Ford holds on to the wrist lock.

Fish with a forearm and an Irish whip. Ford floats over and hits a drop kick on Fish and Kyle. Fish misses a kick but hits a back elbow. Fish kicks Ford into the corner and he punches Ford. Kyle tags in and he kicks and punches Ford. Kyle with elbows and knees to the ribs. Kyle with more forearms after showing his dance skills. Ford with a near fall but Kyle with a leg sweep and Fish tags in and gets a near fall. Fish with punches and a snap mare followed by a slingshot senton and a near fall. Fish sends Ford into the turnbuckles and Kyle tags in and they hit a double suplex. Kyle gets a near fall. Kyle with forearms to Ford. Kyle with a knee to the midsection.

Fish tags in and he punches Ford but Ford with forearms to Fish and Kyle. Fish with a suplex and he holds on for a second one. Fish with a third suplex for a near fall. Kyle tags in and Ford fights off both men until Kyle and Bobby hit a round kick. Kyle with an abdominal stretch on Ford. Kyle sends Ford to the floor and Fish with a knee. Fish sends Ford into the guardrails. Fish with a chin lock and body scissors.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Fish with a waist lock on Ford. Ford with elbows and Fish with a round kick. Fish and Kyle with an Irish whip and Ford with an elbow to Kyle and a kick to Fish. Ford with a uranage to Kyle and both men are down. Fish pulls Dawkins off the apron and Kyle with rolling butterfly suplexes. Fish tags in and they hit an elevated Butterfly DDT and Fish with a German suplex for a near fall. Fish with punches and kicks. Kyle with shots to the midsection and Fish tags in. Fish with kicks and an abdominal stretch. Kyle adds pressure until the referee sees it. Kyle adds some pressure and support for Fish and the referee warns the champs. Kyle tags in and Ford floats over Kyle.

Dawkins tags in and he hits clotheslines on everyone. Dawkins runs through a double clothesline and clotheslines Kyle and hits a bulldog on Fish. Dawkins with a spinning splash on Kyle and then on Fish. Dawkins POUNCES Kyle into Fish. Dawkins with a spear to Fish. Kyle with a knee and kick but Dawkins with a forearm. Kyle with a rebound clothesline but Dawkins with a leg capture suplex for a near fall. Dawkins sets for a spear but Kyle with a knee to the head. Kyle blocks a kick and connects with punches in the corner. Fish with a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes. Dawkins back drops Kyle onto Fish on the floor. Kyle goes up top and hits a knee drop to the leg and applies a heel hook. Fish pulls Kyle into the center of the ring and Fish with forearms to Ford and a slap. Fish with a guillotine on Fordand Ford sends Fish onto Kyle to break up the hold.

Kyle with a kick to the leg while Dawkins with forearms. Dawkins with an enzuigiri and Fish tags in. Fish goes up top and Ford is tagged in and Fish misses a frog splash. Ford with a frog splash for a near fall. Dawkins gets Fish up and Kyle chop blocks Dawkins. Fish and Kyle try to escape. Dawkins with a punch and Ford with a plancha over the ring post onto everyone. Ford goes up top and Strong tries to stop Ford. Dawkins spears Strong on the apron. Fish knocks Ford off the turnbuckles. Kyle and Fish with a high low combination for the three count.

Winners: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish (retain Championship)

After the match, Adam Cole makes his way onto the stage.

Tommaso Ciampa’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage and Ciampa circles Cole.

We go to credits.

