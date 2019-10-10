WWE NXT Results – October 9, 2019

We begin with highlights from last week’s show.

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Mauro Ranallo, and Beth Phoenix.

Match Number One: Drew Gulak versus Lio Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Gulak goes for a drop kick into the corner but Rush moves. Rush with Spanish Fly for a near fall followed by a suicide dive. Gulak gets a near fall. Rush goes for a rollup but Gulak counters and stretches Rush. Gulak with a knee. Gulak with a La Magistral for a near fall. Gulak drops onto Rush’s arm. Rush with a chop in the corner and Gulak chops back. Gulak with a slam and he gets a near fall. Gulak with an ankle lock but Rush goes for the leg to neutralize Gulak. Gulak puts Rush on the turnbuckles. Gulak goes to the turnbuckles but Rush knocks him to the floor. Gulak with a flying boot to knock Rush off the turnbuckles onto ringside security.

Gulak sits on the turnbuckle while the referee makes her count. Gulak with a clothesline off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Gulak with an elbow to the head and then he works on the neck. Rush kicks Gulak in the leg and Gulak goes for the Cyclone Crash but Rush gets to his feet. Gulak with a hard Irish whip. Gulak with a reverse chin lock. Rush with punches but Gulak holds on to the head lock. Rush with strikes and a running head butt into the corner. Rush with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Rush with a kick to the chest.

Gulak blocks a kick and flips Rush but Rush lands on his feet. Gulak with a clothesline for a near fall. Gulak goes for a slam but Rush lands on his feet. Gulak rolls under Rush on a leap frog and Gulak goes for a sunset flip but Rush rolls through. Gulak counters a handspring cutter into the GuLock. Rush rolls over and gets a near fall. Rush with a Dragon Sleeper on Gulak but Gulak gets Rush on his shoulders. Gulak hits the Cyclone Crash but Rush gets his foot on the ropes to stop the count. Gulak with another near fall.

Gulak puts Rush on the turnbuckles. Gulak sets for a superplex but Rush punches Gulak to stop him. Rush with forearms and Gulak stays on the middle rope for a moment. Gulak is pushed off again and Rush with a frog splash. Rush with a springboard cutter. Rush goes up top and hits a frog splash for the three count.

Winner: Lio Rush (new Champion)

After the match, William Regal puts the Cruiserweight Title belt on Rush but Drew takes it from Lio and he hands the belt to Lio. They shake hands and Gulak leaves the ring.

We see KUSHIDA in the back with Tyler Breeze and Fandango. We go to Imperium as WALTER gets ready for the main event later tonight.

We go to a video package for Finn Balor.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Tegan Nox video package. She talks about the injury lighing a fire in her. She talks about how hard rehab is. She mentions having people around her to help her get ready for her return. She says when she got her knee brace, she was ready to go back. Tegan says she wants to make a statement to everyone.

Tegan will be in action next week.

Tegan Nox is in the back with Dakota Kai as Dakota sets for her match with Bianca Belair.

Match Number Two: Rhea Ripley versus Aliyah (with Vanessa Borne)

They lock up and Rhea sends Aliyah to the mat and then Aliyah goes into the ropes to avoid Ripley. Ripley with an Irish whip but misses a splash into the corner. Aliyah with a chin lock but Rhea with a snap mare and kick. Aliyah gets to her feet on a suplex attempt and Aliyah rakes the back. Ripley with short arm clotheslines followed by a drop kick. Ripley with an elevated cloverleaf and she wings Aliyah. Rhea hits a gourdbuster and Aliyah taps out.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

After the match, Ripley takes the mic and she says there is no doubt that Shayna Baszler is the most dominant women’s champion in NXT history. Shayna has not beaten her. Rhea tells Shayna she is coming for her.

Mauro mentions the Press Conference in Las Vegas at 3PM.

We go to commercial.

Jaxson Ryker pulls out Ever Rise, who were supposed to face Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Match Number Three: Tyler Breeze and Fandango versus Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler (with Jaxson Ryker)

Cutler and Breeze start things off and Breeze with punches. Blake tries to interfere and Breeze stops him. Breeze with a kick and he goes for the Unprettier. Blake distracts Breeze and Cutler with a back breaker and kicks. Cutler with a back elbow. Blake tags in and Cutler hip tosses Blake into Breeze and Blake gets a near fall. Cutler tags back in and they hit a double uranage back breaker for a near fall. Cutler with kicks and Blake tags in and Breeze escapes a double team move. Breeze sends Cutler to the floor and Fandango tags in.

Fandango with chops and a clothesline. Blake iwth a kick and Fandango with a power slam. Fandango with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Breeze tags in and Cutler pulls Fandango off the apron on a catapult. Blake with a catapult to Breeze and Breeze with a super kick and Fandango with a sunset flip power bomb. Breeze misses a super kick and Ryker sends Breeze into the ring post while Fandango was stopped by Cutler. Fandango with a suicide dive onto Ryker and Blake iwth a suicide dive. Cutler tags in and power bombs Fandango into Blake’s knees and then they hit The Memory Remains for the three count.

Winners: Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

We go to Keith Lee. He says he expects greatness from himself day in and day out. Win-loss records aside, this is a battle of wills, a battle of wants, and a battle of hunger. This is a battle for the future. He says he is hungrier and he has more will power than you. When we meet next week, you will have no choice but to bask in my glory.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Boa versus Cameron Grimes

Grimes with a jumping double stomp for the three count.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

During the match, Killian Dain makes his way to the ring and Grimes quickly leaves after his match. Dain with a splash to Boa and a Vader Bomb. Dain with a second Vader Bomb. Dain drops Boa on the announce table.

We go to Damian Priest talking about the cameras and attention. That is why he laid out Pete Dunne. Pete, you made quite the name for yourself in NXT. Your name to him is just the bullseye. He saw the target and made his mark. He is going to live in infamy in your name Pete. The name Damian Priest will live forever.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Roderick Strong versus Isiah Scott in a Non Title Match

They lock up and Strong with a side head lock take down. Scott with a head scissors and Strong escapes. Strong with a side head lock. Strong pushes Scott and Scott with a jumping side kick for a near fall. Scott with chops and punches to Strong. Scott with a chop and gourdbuster followed by a cartwheel into a splash for a near fall. Strong with a shoulder from the apron and then he sends Scott into the turnbuckles. Strong chops Scott and he tries for a slam but Scott escapes. Scott with a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Scott gets a near fall.

Scott with a forearm in the corner followed by a kick. Strong with a chop and Scott kicks back. They exchange punches and kicks. Strong with a back breaker. Strong with kicks and a chop. Strong and Scott exchange forearms. Strong with a knee and front face lock. Scott with an Irish whip and Northern Lariat. Strong catches Scott and hits a back breaker. Strong with a chop and he punches Scott from the turnbuckles. Scott with punches and Strong with a back breaker and both men are down.

Strong gets a near fall. Strong with a forearm and shoulders in the corner. Strong with a hard Irish whip. Strong with a boot to the back followed by a seated abdominal stretch. Scott with chops but Strong with forearms. They go back and forth with punches. Strong with a knee and drop kick. Strong with a chin lock. Scott with elbows and he kicks Strong away as Strong sets for a Strong Hold. Scott with a forearm and clotheslines. Scott with a chin buster and running European uppercut into the corner. Scott with a European uppercut to the back from the turnbuckles.

Scott with kicks and the members of The Undisputed Era make their way to ringside. Scott with a drop kick to catch Strong in the turnbuckles followed by a hanging DDT for a near fall. Strong with an elbow and he gets Scott on his shoulders but Scott goes to the apron. Scott with a German suplex and a leaping flatliner and a jumping kick to the head for a near fall. Strong rolls to the apron while Scott goes up top. Scott punches Strong and Scott with a leg sweep and thrust kick that has Strong hanging from the ropes by the feet and Scott with a slingshot double stomp.

Scott is distracted by Kyle and Bobby and Strong with a jumping knee and flying knee. Strong with End of Heartache and the Strong Hole. Scott taps out.

Winner: Roderick Strong

After the match, Cole tells everyone to give it up for Isiah Scott. He is good, but he is not near the level of Roddy. That is what he loves about NXT. The best of the best come here to see if they can compare to the Undisputed Era. That is why Finn Balor came back and Tommaso Ciampa returned. They think they will uncrown the Undisputed Era.

Velveteen Dream appears on the HunterTron and he makes his way to the GameNest.

Dream says the reality is that Undisputed Era, some of you are great. Roderick Strong, allow the dream to show you what your reality is. He shows the photo of Roderick Strong posing on the couch with his belt. Dream says in two weeks, you will get to experience the Dream again in a North American Championship Match. When the Dream strips you of the North American title, the world will see why you don’t just measure up. Dream shows a photo without the belt and a small blurred out area.

Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the stage and he has a crutch with him. Ciampa adds a chair to his cache of weapons. Ciampa enters the ring and the Undisputed Era leaves.

Tommaso Ciampa sits down in the ring and he has a mic. Ciampa tells Goldie that Daddy’s home.

We have a video for the WALTER/KUSHIDA feud.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of Cathy Kelley waiting for Tommaso Ciampa to come through the back. Angel Garza tries to talk to Cathy but she ignore him. Angel is shocked that Cathy would wait for Ciampa. Garza speaks in Spanish and Ciampa punches Garza.

Cathy asks Ciampa what did Garza just say and Ciampa says he has no idea.

Match Number Six: Dakota Kai versus Bianca Belair

They lock up and Belair backs Kai into the corner and face washes Kai. Belair sends Kai to the mat and Kai floats over but Belair catches Kai. Kai with a double leg take down and she mocks Belair. Belair with a waist lock and Kai escapes and hits a running kick and double stomp to the midsection. Kai with a running kick from the apron. Kai gets a near fall. Belair with an Iris whip and Belair hot shots Kai into the turnbuckles. Belair with shoulders in the corner. Belair with a hip toss and shoulder tackle for a near fall.

Belair with a slam and does a Jericho cover for a near fall. Kai with an inside cradle for a near fall. Belair with a tilt-a-whirl gourdbuster for a near fall. We go to commercial.

We are back and Kai gets a near fall. Belair is sent into the turnbuckles and Kai with a scorpion kick. Kai with clotheslines and a drop kick. Kai with a forearm from the apron and she pulls Belair to the mat and Kai with a boot from the floor. Kai with a forearm and leg sweep. Kai with an axe kick to the back followed by a running boot from second. Kai gets a near fall. Kai with a hesitation double knee strike to the chest for a near fall. Kai floats over and gets a near fall with a rollup. Belair with a double chicken wing face buster followed by a shooting star press for a near fall.

Belair goes for a power bomb and Kai counters into a sunset flip and a near fall. Kai with a crucifix for a near fall. Kai with a bicycle kick but Belair with a forearm. Belair avoids a kick and hits KOD for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

After the match, Bianca Belair takes the mic and she says she heard what Rhea Ripley said earlier about being the one to beat Shayna Baszler. Bianca tells Rhea uh-uh. She does not care that Rhea was the first NXT UK Women’s Champion because if someone wants a piece of Shayna, they have to go through her.

We go to comments from Dominik Dijakovic. He says there are so many similarities. It is like they were made to fight forever. They bring out the best in each other. He says he knows Keith’s limits. He has been studying Keith and he knows his limits. He knows Keith’s secrets. Next week it is for everything and Dominik says he does not expect to lose.

We have a video for Finn Balor.

We go to commercial.

We go to comments from Pete Dunne. He tells Damian to keep up. When he arrived in WWE, Triple H told him to make a name for himself and he did. He is not going to let Damian Priest make a name for himself off the back of the Bruiserweight. He is not done yet. He knew he would have to go through people in NXT. How will Damian shoot arrows if he fingers are broken. Damian says he will live forever, but will he survive next week.

We see Lio Rush celebrating in the back with some of the other wrestlers.

Match Number Seven: KUSHIDA versus WALTER in a Non Title Match

They lock up and WALTER with a hip toss. KUSHIDA with kicks to the leg before locking up. WALTER picks up KUSHDA and drops him on the top rope and sends him to the apron. WALTER pats KUSHIDA on the head and KUSHIDA goes for the leg. WALTER with a front face lock. KUSHIDA with a reversal and then he floats over and pats WALTER on the head. KUSHIDA with a chop and WALTER charges at him and goes to the apron. KUSHIDA with a drop kick to send WALTER to the floor. KUSHIDA with more drop kicks to keep WALTER outside of the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and KUSHIDA with a kick and Flatliner into the turnbuckles. KUSHIDA slips on the ropes and WALTER kicks KUSHIDA. WALTER with a single leg crab on KUSHIDA. WALTER with forearms across the chest with KUSHIDA tied up in the ropes. KUSHIDA with forearms but WALTER with knees and a chop across the chest that sends KUSHIDA to the mat. WALTER sets for the power bomb but KUSHIDA with a tornado DDT. KUSHIDA with a kick and enzuigiri. KUSHIDA with a chop off the turnbuckles. KUSHIDA with a hip toss and cartwheel followed by a drop kick. KUSHIDA blocks a chop and drops the arm on the top rope. KUSHIDA goes for a sunset flip power bomb to the floor but WALTER stands on the head.

KUSHIDA with forearms and kicks. WALTER with a chops and WALTER misses a clothesline into the ring post. KUSHIDA with a drop kick and a rolling DDT onto the apron. WALTER pushes KUSHIDA into the guardrails and KUSHIDA gets back in before the ten count. KUSHIDA with a rolling kick and kick to the arm. KUSHIDA goes for the Sakuraba Lock but WALTER with punches and he escapes. WALTER blocks a kick and applies a sleeper. KUSHIDA gets to the ropes and KUSHIDA with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall and WALTER with a sleeper. KUSHIDA goes for a cross arm breaker. WALTER with a rollup for a near fall. KUSHIDA with an inside cradle for a near fall.

KUSHIDA goes for a forearm but WALTER blocks it. WALTER with an elbow but KUSHIDA with a jumping kick. WALTER with a kick and German suplex. WALTER with a pump handle fallaway slam for a near fall. WALTER goes to the turnbuckles but KUSHIDA with a kick to the midsection. WALTER with forearms to the back but KUSHIDA climbs the turnbuckles. KUSHIDA with forearms. WALTER with a chop and KUSHIDA holds on. KUSHIDA goes for a hammer lock superplex and he applies the Sakuraba Lock. WALTER fights out of the hold and KUSHIDA kicks WALTER. WALTER gets to the ropes to force a break.

KUSHIDA with a drop kick to the arm and WALTER wtih a chop. KUSHIDA with Kawada kicks to WALTER. KUSHIDA goes for a tornado Divorce Court but WALTER with a drop kick and power bomb for a near fall. WALTER waits for KUSHIDA to get up and he slaps KUSHIDA followed by a short arm clothesline for the three count.

Winner: WALTER

Cathy Kelley announces that we will see Tommaso Ciampa face Angel Garza next week. In two weeks, Roderick Strong will defend the North American Championship against Velveteen Dream.

We go to credits with Imperium appearing on the stage to celebrate their compatriot’s victory.

Credit: PWInsider.com