WWE NXT Star Back In Action (Video)

In his first match since December 9, Dan Matha reigned supreme at last night’s NXT live event in Daytona Beach, Florida. The colossal grappler beat Albert Hardie Jr. in the show’s opening contest.

Here is a clip of Matha performing the gorilla press slam on Hardie.

Matha will also be in action tonight in Gainesville, Florida and tomorrow night in St. Augustine, Florida.

According to a tweet by Casey of Square Circle Sirens, Matha was out of action after undergoing surgery due to an undisclosed injury.