WWE NXT Star Hit By Drunk Driver

WWE NXT star Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) posted the following on her Twitter account:

Let me start by saying this: I am ok.

I was hit by a drunk driver today on my way home from the PC. Hit and run.

I’m extremely thankful it was my passengers side that was hit. Some people aren’t so lucky-please DONT DRINK AND DRIVE.

— Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) May 29, 2019