WWE NXT Star Hit By Drunk Driver

WWE NXT star Rachael Evers (Rachael Ellering) posted the following on her Twitter account:
Let me start by saying this: I am ok.
I was hit by a drunk driver today on my way home from the PC. Hit and run.
I’m extremely thankful it was my passengers side that was hit. Some people aren’t so lucky-please DONT DRINK AND DRIVE.
— Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) May 29, 2019
Side note: as he drove off, I ran after him and got the best pictures of both his plates and face. I love a good cardio challenge. pic.twitter.com/lKeDJgfFKN
— Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) May 29, 2019