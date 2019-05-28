WWE RAW Results – 27 May, 2019

We begin tonight’s show with a video package for Memorial Day.

We are in Kansas City, Missouri and your announcers are Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Corey Graves.

Brock Lesnar is in the back with Paul Heyman and Paul says they should make their way to the ring as Brock picks up his briefcase/boom box.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston makes his way to the ring.and he has pancakes.

We see what happened to Kofi Kingston on Smackdown.

Kofi says last week on Smackdown, Kevin Owens took out Big E and reinjured his knee. After his match, you saw what Dolph Ziggler did. Dolph brutalized him in and out of the ring and he tried to end Kofi. Kofi says that Dolph did not finish the job because he is standing tall. When the time is right, he will address Dolph Ziggler. Tonight, Kofi says he is here for Mr. Money in the Bank. Paul Heyman said that Brock chooses his opponent tonight. Kofi says he is not only a fighting champion and one of the greatest of all time and that happens if he can beat Brock Lesnar.

Kofi wants Brock to come out and cash in his contract on him tonight.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Seth says he is not Brock Lesnar, he is better. Seth says he came out here because of where Kofi’s head is. Seth says he wants to know who Brock is going to cash in on. Seth wants Brock to come out to make his decision.

Brock Lesnar’s music plays and then we get a party mix as Brock goes full Radio Raheem to the ring.

Brock looks at Kofi while Kofi’s music plays and then he turns his attention to Seth when it changes to Seth’s music.

Seth drops his mic and leaves the ring because he will not deal with any of Brock’s games.

Paul says it is just like Seth Rollins to pee on everybody’s parade. Paul says his client, Brock Lesnar, was going to announce right here, right now, against whom he was going to cash in the briefcase against but Seth Rollins has ruined the Brock Party. Paul says don’t blame them, blame Seth Rollins.

Paul and Brock leave the ring.

Brock goes up the ring and Kofi goes to the apron, but Dolph Ziggler attacks Kofi and knocks him off the apron and hits a Zig Zag on the ramp.

Dolph gets a chair and Xavier Woods attacks Dolph before Dolph can hit Kofi.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi Kingston is being helped up the ramp and Dolph Ziggler hits Woods from behind and Woods with punches. Woods punches Ziggler and brings him to the ring.

Woods punches Ziggler but Ziggler sends Woods to the floor. Ziggler rakes the eyes Ziggler sends Woods into the ringside barrier. Woods punches Ziggler and sends him into the crowd. Woods with an elbow off the ringside barrier. Woods takes Ziggler and sends him back into the crowd after momentarily sending Ziggler back into the ringside area. Woods punches Ziggler but Ziggler hits Woods with a trash can. Woods sends Ziggler into the dasher boards and then Woods throws another trash can at Ziggler.

They return to the ringside area and Ziggler kicks Woods in the knee and sends him into the ring steps. Ziggler takes a chair and hits Woods in the back with it many times. Ziggler sends Woods back into the ring and Ziggler hits Woods in the back with a chair. Ziggler puts the chair around Xavier’s head and Kofi makes his way to the ring and Ziggler escapes into the crowd.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kofi helps Xavier in the ring.

Dolph comes back out to the stage and he has something to say. Dolph says he thought he knew Kofi but you have been wasting all of your time on Brock Lesnar cashing in his contract when you should have been worrying about him. In eleven days, you defend that WWE title against him. Dolph asks that Kofi does one thing. He wants Kofi to celebrate like you never have before for the next eleven days. Dolph says that Kofi is the best WWE Champion that he can remember. Every time he sees that title and Kofi, it reminds him that it should have been him.

Dolph says he admires Kofi. You have had two friends to watch your back every step of the way. Some people said you were no better than a B+ player, but Dolph says he defended Kofi. What happens when you don’t have that title? More specifically, what happens when I take that WWE Title from you? The millions of fans that look up to you since Day One? What happens to the fans when I take that title from you?

Dolph says it took a little bit longer than he wanted because at Wrestlemania, it should have been him. At Super Showdown, it will be him.

We see a Memorial Day cookout and the Usos are the hosts. Jey wishes Nattie a happy birthday. Jimmy says everybody is invited and Jey wants to know if that includes the Revival, but that isn’t happening. They welcome everyone to the Usos Block Party.

Shane is shuffling and punching at air and he is asked about his match tonight. Shane says he is getting ready for Roman Reigns at Super Showdown and he tells Drew it is time to go to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back with the Randy Orton and Triple H video package.

Shane says the McMahon family and Samoan dynasty have been pillars of the WWE. It all comes down to respect. Shane says respect was ingrained in him since a young age. It has not for Roman Reigns. That explains how Roman Reigns was able to strike down the patriarch of the WWE. What type of human being strikes down another man’s father? Roman Reigns. Look at who Roman is representing. It goes back to the High Chief Peter Maivia. Then you have the Rock, the Headshrinkers and the Usos. The two most vicious were the Wild Samoans. Afa and Roman Reigns’ father, Sika. Shane grew up knowing Afa and Sika. He says he may know them better than Roman does. He had a front seat for all of their accomplishments and their mistakes.

Shane says he is not going to disparage the Wild Samoans because that is not in him. It is not part of his DNA. Shane says his father was always there to clean up Afa and Sika’s mistakes. Shane says he is here to represent the McMahon family and he is ready to fight. Who from the Samoan Dynasty will walk down that aisle to face him and he is next and will face the Best in the World.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Shane McMahon (with Drew McIntyre) versus Lance Anoa’i

Drew pulls Lance out of the ring before the bell rings and then Drew runs Lance into the ringside barrier and apron before dropping Lance on the ring steps. Shane tells Drew this is too much and he almost sounds sincere. Drew sends Lance into the ring post and then hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew chops Lance. Shane says it is time for Lance to come back into the ring.

The bell rings and SHane with a knee and punch like punches. Shane with kicks and more punches before Shane shuffles and kicks Lance. Lance with punches but Shane punches back. Lance with punches followed by a drop kick. Lance goes for a super kick but Shane with an elbow and crossfaces. Shane with a figure four head scissors and Lance taps out.

Winner: Shane McMahon

After the match, Shane tells Drew to hit Lance and then he reapplies the figure four head scissors. He says the biggest mistake that Sika ever made was spawning Roman Reigns.

Roman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring and gives Drew a Superman punch. Shane leaves the ring and Roman grabs Shane before he can escape. Shane with an elbow but Roman with a Superman punch off the steps. They return to the ring and Roman sets for the spear but Drew pulls Shane out of the ring.

We see Shane and Drew in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Brock Lesnar’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring with Paul Heyman.

A referee is in the ring and Paul takes the mic.

Paul introduces himself and his client. Paul says that the time has come for his client to inform one champion which champion Brock will be cashing in his briefcase against.

Seth Rollins interrupts Paul and makes his way to the ring and Brock laughs as Seth makes his way to the ring.

Seth says this title is his life. This is what he works for and it is what he sacrifices for every day. You make a mockery of this, not because of your beatbox, but because you are a joke. Seth says he is not afraid of Brock and he can beat him again right now. You used to be the most feared man in combat sports history and you are a coward hiding behind Paul Heyman. You are a shell of what you used to be. If you want a chance to prove him wrong, prove it now. Seth tells Brock to cash it in.

Paul reads the contract to the referee and Brock stops Paul. Brock says he has a year to cash in and he hits Paul with the contract. Paul asks Brock if he knew and Brock yells at Paul.

Brock tells Seth ‘screw you’.

R Truth and Carmella run through the crowd and Truth fights off many people but Eric Young with a rollup and EC3 breaks up the cover. Drake Maverick, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows miss Truth and Truth and Carmella run to the back.

Charly Caruso is with AJ Styles to ask him about why he is no longer in the Fatal Four Way Match tonight. AJ says he felt a pop in his lower back at Money in the Bank. AJ says he wanted to compete tonight and another opportunity at the Universal Championship but it won’t happen tonight. AJ is asked how long does he think he will be out.

Baron Corbin attacks AJ Styles and a medical official tells Baron to get out.

Match Number Two: Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross versus Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a Non Title Match

Billie and Nikki start things off and they lock up. Peyton tags in and they miss punches and Nikki wants a fight as she removes her outer garment. They lock up and Nikkki with a take down but Peyton holds on to the collar and elbow tie up. Nikki with a waist lock and Peyton with a side head lock into a wrist lock. Peyton takes Nikki to the mat with an arm bar. Nikki with a rollup for a near fall. Peyton with a knee and side head lock. Nikki powers out of the head lock but Peyton with a wrist lock. Peyton sends Nikki to the mat and then she has some words for Becky. Nikki with an arm drag into an arm bar. Peyton with a knee to stop Nikki from making the tag.

Billie tags in and Nikki with a side head lock take down. Nikki with another side head lock take down. Nikki with a kick to the back and she sends Billie to the floor and kicks Billie too the floor. Nikki with a cross body off the apron onto Peyton and Billie.

We go to commercial

We are back and Nikki with a forearm but Billie with a knee and she knocks Becky off the apron. Nikki with a rollup but the referee was dealing with Becky and missed the possibility of a cover. Billie with a front face lock. Nikki tries to get to the corner but Billie kicks Becky’s hand away. Billie with an Irish whip. Peyton tags in and so does Becky. Becky with a forearm and a flying forearm off the turnbuckles. Becky knocks Billie off the apron. Becky kicks Peyton in the corner and hits an exploder. Becky with a forearm into the corner followed by kicks. Becky with a snap mare and she hits a leg drop off the turnbuckles but Billie sends Becky into the turnbuckles. Nikki comes off Peyton’s back and Billie with a boot. Peyton gets a near fall.

Becky with DisArmHer and Nikki pulls Billie off the apron. Peyton with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a uranage for the three count.

Winners: Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross

After the match, Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring but she turns around and goes to the back without doing anything other than walk.

We go back to the Block Party and Tamina and Naomi face off in front of the Usos and everything is okay as they hug.

The Revival show up and Scott says that they appreciate the Usos showing some class by inviting them to the party. Jimmy says they didn’t invite them.

Naomi tells Jimmy and Jey that she invited them. Naomi tells them they need to squash all of this.

Match Number Three: Ricochet versus Cesaro

Ricochet is sent into the turnbuckles and he leaps off the turnbuckles and hits a rana. Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Cesaro with a knee and punch but Ricochet with a kick to Cesaro and a drop kick. Ricochet with a plancha onto Cesaro as we go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with an abdominal stretch. Ricochet with shoulders and punches and he tries for a sunset flip but Cesaro does not go over. Cesaro with an overhead throw by the chin for a near fall. Cesaro with a double stomp for a near fall. Cesaro with a rear chin lock but Ricochet with a knee. Cesaro with an elbow drop for a near fall. Cesaro with punches to the bac and then Ricochet with an elbow. Cesaro blocks a kick and then he pulls Ricochet out of the corner but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet with a super kick to Cesaro. Ricochet with a running shoulder in the corner adn hits a springboard clothesline. Ricochet gets a near fall. Ricochet with a standing shooting star press for a near fall.

Ricochet pulls Cesaro into the corner and Ricochet goes up top but he takes too long and Cesaro recovers with a European uppercut. Cesaro with another running European uppercut. Cesaro sets for a superplex but Ricochet with a knee to the head and he kicks Cesaro off the turnbuckles. Ricochet with a kick and then Ricochet goes up top for the 630 splash and rolls through and Cesaro with a running European uppercut that bounces Ricochet off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Cesaro gets Ricochet on his shoulders and Ricochet goes for a rana but Cesaro blocks it. Ricochet with a Code Red for a near fall.

Ricochet with a boot to Cesaro as Cesaro charges at him. Ricochet with a handstand to the apron and then hits a rana for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

We take a look at the finish of the US Title Match at Money in the Bank.

We are told that Rey Mysterio will appear next week to surrender the US Title.

The man who lost the title to Rey Mysterio makes his way to the announce table.

Joe says he heard that Rey will come out next week to do the right thing and relinquish the US title. Joe says he will be waiting to take back what was rightfully his.

Joe goes to the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Usos are playing Cornhole with the Revival.

We go to comments from The Miz.

He says there was a time in his life when he said he should be Universal Champion. Recently, things have changed. He got closer to his dad and he found out he is going to have another girl. He says he has earned the chance to be Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman says you will witness what happens when three men get into the ring willingly. Bobby, you are going to get these hands. He will do everything in his being to ensure that Baron Corbin gets these hands.

Bobby Lashley says he has been playing too many games since he came back. After winning tonight, he will win the Universal Title at Super Showdown.

Match Number Four: Braun Strowman versus Miz versus Bobby Lashley versus Baron Corbin in a Number One Contender Elimination Match to face the Universal Champion at Super Showdown

Corbin and Lashley go after Strowman and Miz pulls Lashley out of the fray and punches him. Lashley with a flatliner to Miz and Strowman sends Corbin to the floor. Lashley sends Miz to the floor. Lashley with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle or two but Strowman stays on his feet. Strowman grabs Lashley by the throat but Lashley powers out of the hold. Corbin punches Strowman and he sends Braun into the turnbuckles. Corbin kicks Braun and then Braun is sent shoulder first into the ring post. Miz with Reality Check on Corbin and he kicks Lashley. Miz looks at Lashley and Corbin and he connects with kicks. Miz misses a round kick on Corbin and Corbin with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall.

Lashley holds Miz and Corbin with a punch to Miz. Lashley with a neck breaker to Miz for a near fall. Lashley sends Strowman into the ringside barrier a few times. Corbin puts Miz on the turnbuckles and punches him. Miz with a head butt to knock Corbin to the mat. Lashley goes to the turnbuckles and sets for a superplex. Corbin sends Strowman into the ringside barrier. Miz with punches to Lashley and Lashley with a punch. Corbin and Lashley set for a double superplex on Miz but Strowman comes under for the Tower of Doom and Strowman gets a near fall on Lashley.

Strowman with a double drop kick to Lashley and Corbin and then Strowman with a forearm across the chest of Corbin. Strowman goes to the floor and he sets for a runinng shoulder tackle on Corbin but Lashley with a POUNCE to Strowman. MIz hits Lashley from behind and then Miz is sent into the ringside barrier by Lashley and Corbin. Lashley and Corbin set for a double suplex of Strowman onto the ramp and they hit it as we go to commercial.

We are back and Lashley punches Miz and kicks him while Corbin watches. Miz punches Corbin but Corbin runs Miz into the turnbuckles. Lashley punches Strowman on the floor. Miz lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt and Miz with a rollup for a near fall. Miz sends Corbin to the floor but Lashley with a delayed vertical suplex to the Miz. Lashley gets a near fall. Miz goes for a sunset flip but Lashley picks up Miz and he goes for a suplex but Miz gets to his feet. Miz with a boot to Lashley and Miz with punches. Miz with kicks in the corner followed by running double knees and a second double knee strike. Miz with the Awesome Clothesline and then he goes for a springboard move but Corbin stops him. Miz leaps over Corbin and Corbin with Deep Six to Miz for a near fall.

Strowman punches Lashley and Corbin and then Strowman wtih splashes to Corbin and Lashley. Strowman slams Miz onto the apron and hits a running shoudler tackle to Corbin and he hits a second one on Corbin. Lashley avoids Strowman by jumping to the apron and then he hits a clothesline off the apron. Strowman catches Lashley but Lashley gets to his feet. Lashley is sent into the crowd and Strowman follows. Strowman punches Lashley. They fight through the crowd. Strowman with a punch and then he sends Lashley into the concourse. Corbin stands over Miz but Miz with an inside cradle for a near fall. Miz with a sunset flip for a near fall. Miz with kicks to Corbin and Miz with running double knee strikes but Corbin with End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Brock Lesnar is in the back with Paul Heyman.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Cornhole game continues but Dawson with a block and it is time for an argument.

R Truth shows up and Kalisto rolls him up and gets a near fall. Anderson tries for a rollup and Gallows stops him. Drake Maverick enters and then the battle continues but Truth is nowhere to be seen as the wrestlers chase after him.

It is Firefly Funhouse time and Bray asks if you enjoyed his little secret. He says he likes to call him The Fiend, but he is here to protect us. People say and do horrible things and Bray says it is hard to find his confidence. He says he finds it hard to be brave when he is alone. When he does this . . . he can be anything he wants to be.

Abby wants to know what is Bray talking about. She calls Bray a sicko and Bray denies that. He says she knows that. Abby asks if Bray is a doctor now. Bray comes back as a doctor and he says the diagnosis is in and he calls Abby a bully. Abby asks for Bray to let him rest and he won’t let her rest. Abby says she doesn’t want to be stuck in limbo.

Bray asks if someone said limbo and it is time to play limbo. Bray says he will always light the way and all you have to do is let him in.

Sami Zayn makes his way for the Electric Chair with Corey Graves.

We are back and Corey Graves is in the ring with Sami Zayn.

Corey says every week, the Superstars face challenges in and out of the ring, but the biggest challenge is the truth. The questions are provided by the WWE Universe and no question is off limits.

Sami sits in the chair and we go to Charly Caruso with the first question. The question is when will Sami be retiring. Sami asks if his father and mother are related. The next question is if he misses the Ginger Snaps from Mixed Match Challenge. Sami says that her parents are doing a terrible job. Sami asks if she is asking him about Becky Lynch or Seth Rollins.

The next question is how does it feel when Braun Strowman destroys you. Sami says he wants to punch him in the face, but he won’t do it because we are in America so if he punched him in the face, you don’t have the balls to fight back and you would sue him and tie him up in litigation. Sami says he won’t do it because he would be putting him into life threatening debt because your health care probably sucks.

Sami says you can ask him if he is a good kisser because he is a tender lover. The next question is why hasn’t he won the Universal Championship since he came back. Sami tells them to step it up. Sami says he can win the Universal Title any time he wants. He would rather do what he is doing. Sami says you could ask him about AEW.

Seth Rollins is mentioned and he makes his way out to the ring. Sami goes to the floor before Seth gets to the ring. Seth throws the electric chair onto the ramp.

Match Number Five: Seth Rollins versus Sami Zayn in a Non Title Match

The bell rings and Sami goes to the floor. We see that Brock Lesnar is still in the building.

Sami goes to the floor again before Seth can lock up. Seth chases Sami back into the ring and Sami with a side head lock but Rollins with a forearm. Rollins with chops. Sami is knocked off the apron and Rollins chops Sami again. Seth sends Sami into the ringside barrier. Seth sends Sami into the ring but Sami goes back to the floor. Seth with a clothesline on the floor. They return to the ring and Sami begs for mercy. Seth grabs the fingers and takes Sami to the mat. Seth kicks Sami in the corner. Seth with more kicks in the corner and the referee warns Seth.

Sami with a clothesline and he punches Seth. Seth with punches and Sami with a knee. Sami with a reverse chin lock. Sami pulls Seth back to the mat and applies crossfaces to Seth before going back to the reverse chin lock. Sami with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Sami with Kawada kicks to the head. Sami with punches and a clothesline for a near fall. Sami with kicks to the back. Sami with chops but Rollins with a clothesline and knee to the back that sends Sami to the floor. Sami sends Seth into the ring post as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sami with elbows to the collarbone and then he paintbrushes Seth. Sami with punches but Seth fires back. Sami with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Seth escapes a suplex attempt and then after a number of standing switches Sami with an elbow and Rollins with a super kick. Seth punches Sami and chops him. Seth with more chops and punches followed by Slingblade. Sami runs into a boot and Seth goes to the turnbuckles for a Blockbuster but Sami rolls to the floor. Rollins sets for a suicide dive and hits it. Seth hits a second suicide dive but Rollins lands awkwardly but appears to be okay. Rollins with a kick and he goes for a buckle bomb but Seth’s knee gave out. Sami with a DDT and he gets a near fall.

The referee checks on Seth but Sami kicks Seth in the knee and Sami is kicked away by Seth. Seth with a flatliner into the turnbuckles. Rollins with a thrust kick and he sets for Black Out but he misses. Sami goes for a figure four leg lock and he locks it in. Rollins tries to reverse the hold or get to the ropes and Seth rolls over to reverse the hold. Sami gets to the ropes to force a break of the hold. Rollins lands on his feet but his knee gives out. Seth with an elbow and enzuigiri but he misses the knee and Sami with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami slaps Rollins and puts him on the turnbuckles.

Sami goes for a superplex but Rollins blocks it. Seth with a head butt to send Rollins to the mat. Rollins with a frog splash but he lands on Sami’s knees. Sami gets a near fall. Sami punches Rollins and Rollins punches back. They go back and forth with Seth getting the advantage. Sami goes for a figure four leg lock but Seth kicks him to the floor. Sami gets back into the ring and Rollins with Black Out but he cannot capitalize. Rollins with another Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com