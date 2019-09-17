WWE RAW Results – September 16, 2019

We are in Knoxville, Tennessee and your announcers are Renee Young, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves.

The Universal Champion Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Seth says last night was a hell of a night, but they have a lot to unpack because the night didn’t start out that great. He lost the Raw Tag Titles. It does not matter whose fault it was because they lost as a team. Then they had to prepare for their Universal Title Match. Seth says that he wants to tell everyone something that you might not know about Braun Strowman. He is very big and he is very strong. Braun gave him the fight of his life. When push came to shove, he put Braun down with a stomp. It wasn’t enough to keep him down so he gave him a second stomp. That didn’t do enough so he had to give him a third stomp. That wasn’t enough and he had to go into his bag of tricks for a Pedigree and a fourth stomp to put Braun away.

Seth says he is happy that rematch isn’t happening any time soon. He didn’t have time to celebrate before he was cloaked in darkness and attacked by something that can only be described as . . . Yowie Wowie. He saw the face of the Fiend before he went out. When he came to, Bray was nowhere to be found. In less than three weeks, he gets to face Bray Wyatt inside Helli in a Cell.

We have a Firefly Funhouse on the TitanTron and Bray says hello to the fireflies and he says he didn’t notice you there. Bray says it is his future best friend, the Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Bray says he is glad that Seth is here and he is glad that Seth is okay.

Seth says that Bray is sick.

Ramblin Rabbit tells Seth to run and Bray tells Ramblin NO. There is no need for name calling. It is Poppycock but it is fine. Mistakes have been made and you have made many mistakes and people have forgiven you. Bray says friends forgive, but he never forgets. Maybe that is why he said hello at Clash of Champions. Who knows? He might have more to say to you tonight.

Bray stares intently and then he starts to smile and says he will see you in hell.

They run through what is announced for tonight’s show and the graphics are upside down.

Braun Strowman walks in the back and Charly Caruso says she thought he wasn’t going to be here tonight. Braun says the next person to set foot in the ring will get these hands.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the Raw Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler and Roberto Roode, make their way to the ring. They are joined by the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Revival.

Roode start things off and he says when him and Dolph decided to become a team, no one believed them, not even Michael Cole, and he thinks he knows everything. Roode says to take a good hard look at greatness. Take a good hard look at your new Raw Team . . .

Braun Strowman’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Dawson and Wilder meet Strowman on the ramp and Strowman with shoulder tackles and then Dawson kicks Strowman and Strowman with a punch. Strowman kicks Wilder. Strowman goes after Ziggler and sends him to the floor while Roode follows. Strowman does a lap around the ring and takes out Dawson, Wilder, and Ziggler. Roode is able to get away from Strowman, for now.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are drinking their coffee and Alexa says she told you so that they would win at Clash of Champions. Alexa says Sasha likes to trash things she couldn’t hold on to her. Nikki talks about what Sasha said about not caring about the tag titles. Alexa says they will show Sasha and Bayley what it is like to be tag champions.

Match Number One: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson versus Cedric Alexander, Erik, and Ivar

AJ and Cedric start things off and Alexander with punches to Styles. Styles sends Alexander into the corner and connects with a punch but Alexander with more punches and a kick. Styles with an Irish whip but he runs into a knee. Alexander with a kick to AJ. Alexander goes for a slam but Styles escapes. Alexander with punches in the corner and Erik tags in. Erik with a knee to the head and Anderson tags in. Erik with a forearm and he catches Anderson on a cross body attempt. Ivar tags in and Erik slams Anderson and then he slams Ivar onto Anderson for a near fall. Erik tags in and Anderson gets away and tags in Gallows. Gallows with a kick and punch. Erik with forearms and knees.

Gallows with an Irish whip and Erik floats over but he misses a flying double knee strike when Gallows moves. Erik is sent to the floor by Gallows and Styles sends Erik into the ringside barrier followed by a running boot from Anderson.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Anderson with a reverse chin lock on Erik. We see footage from the commercial break when Styles hit a Phenomenal drop kick on Erik. Erik with a knee to Anderson and Ivar tags in and he connects with a shoulder tackle and a side slam on Gallows followed by a cross body. Ivar with a senton followed by a cartwheel and clothesline. Alexander tags in and hits a springboard clothesline for a near fall. Gallows with a choke slam to Ivar but Erik with an exploder to Gallows. Anderson takes care of Ivar. Alexander with a Neuralizer to Anderson and STyles tags in. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

Winners: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

After the match, Styles attacks Alexander but he goes to the floor when Erik and Ivar enter the ring. Gallows and Anderson attack Erik and Ivar. Eirk takes Gallows down and they fight to the floor. Ivar goes up top for a swanton to the floor. Styles waits for Alexander to get up and Styles is crotched by Alexander. Alexander with punches and AJ is caught on the turnbuckles. Alexander with punches on the turnbuckles. Styles blocks a Frankensteiner and AJ hits a Styles Clash off the turnbuckles.

We take a look at a tour that Carmella and R Truth got at the University of Tennessee. Truth says he is confused and he is worried that the balls hanging from the ceiling will fall on them. Knox County mayor, Kane shows up to talk about Pat Summit. Truth asks how big were those girls? They had to be forty feet high. Truth asks Kane if he knows him and he calls him Magic Johnson, and then Larry Bird. Kane says he would love to take Truth on a tour of Knoxville. Truth asks if Kane has any Secret Service people with him and Kane says no. Truth is excited to be on a tour with the President.

Match Number Two: Baron Corbin versus Chad Gable in the King of the Ring Finals

They lock up and Gable with a wrist lock but Corbin gets away. Gable goes for the ankle but Corbin gets to the ropes. Gable gets Corbin to the mat with a front face lock. Corbin with a forearm. Gable with a waist lock and Corbin with an elbow to escape the hold. Corbin with a forearm to the back. Corbin with more punches. Corbin with a knee to the midsection. Corbin kicks Gable away and Corbin goes over the top rope when Gable drops down. Gable drop kicks Corbin over the top rope to the floor.

Bable is back dropped onto chairs in the timekeeper’s area.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gable gets back into the ring before the ten count. Corbin punches Gable and he gets a near fall. Corbin with elbows to the collarbone. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock on Gable. Gable with punches but Corbin with an Irish whip. Corbin slides around the ring post and hits a clothesline. Corbin gets a near fall. Corbin with a forearm to the back of the neck. Gable with forearms and punches followed by a flying forearm but Corbin bounces off the ropes with a boot to the head.

Corbin with a hard Irish whip that sends Gable sternum first into the turnbuckles. Corbin puts Gable in the corner and connects with forearms. Gable with a triangle in the ropes but Corbin with a power bomb for a near fall. Corbin with a half nelson and chin lock. Gable with punches but Corbin with a forearm to the back of the neck. Gable goes for the ankle and tries for the ankle lock and Corbin tries to kick him away but Gable holds on. Corbin with a punch and then he goes shoulder first into the ring post.

Gable goes up top and hits a missile drop kick. Gable with a running kick into the corner and then he hits a second one. Gable with a third running kick into the corner. Corbin with a power slam for a near fall. Corbin pulls Gable to the floor and sends Chad into the ringside barrier. Corbin sends Gable into the ringside barrier again. Corbin sends Gable into the ringside barrier a third time. Corbin breaks the referee’s count and returns to the floor and he goes for a shoulder tackle, but Gable moves and Corbin hits the ring steps. Gable wrings the leg into the ring post a few times. Gable with a drop kick to the knee and then he connects with forearms. Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall.

Corbin charges at Gable but Gable moves and Corbin slides around the ring post but Gable with Chaos Theory for a near fall. Gable goes up top for a moonsault but he lands on his feet when Corbin moves. Corbin goes for End of Days but Gable escapes. Gable with an ankle lock. Gable pulls Corbin into the center of the ring and he grapevines the leg. Corbin gets to the ropes. Gable with elbows to the head and Corbin hits End of Days for the three count.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We go to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the official Baby Gender Reveal Party Room. Montez tells us that it is coming up next.

We are back and it is time to find out if Mike and Maria are having a boy or a girl. Montez says it is such a beautiful day to celebrate new life and Maria shows up. Maria says she can finally reveal the gender of her baby.

Maria says it is a boy. We see Mike celebrating with everyone and Maria tells her husband and love that we all know who the father truly is. It is Ricochet.

Ricochet says Maria is lying. He says he would never . . . not that he wouldn’t. Mike slaps Ricochet and he tells Ricoche to meet him in the ring.

Titus tells Ricochet to fix this.

Angelo says he was afraid that Maria was going to say that he was the father. Montez suggests a baby on a pole match and Angelo suggests Maria on a Pole and Montez says that is they got into this in the first place.

Match Number Three: Mike Kanellis versus Ricochet

Mike misses a clothesline as the bell rings and he misses a boot. Ricochet tells Mike that Maria is lying and MIke slaps Ricochet. Mike with a punch. Ricochet with a kick and clothesline followed by a shoulder into the corner. Ricochet kicks Kanellis and hits a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with Recoil for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

We go to the Firefly Funhouse and Bray is putting up photos on the wall. He says he has been busy as a beaver adding things to his Wall of Friendship. He says it is time for him to find more friends.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Maria asks MIke what will it take to motivate you? Ricochet is not the father, but she thought if she humiliated or embarrassed him, he would be man enough to defend her unborn child’s honor. Maria says she will reveal the real father now.

Maria says the father is . . .

Rusev comes out and goes to the ring.

Mike says he is having a really bad day and an even worse night. He is not looking to fight or have another match. If you are the father of Maria’s child, he is okay with it and he congratulates Rusev and Maria.

Mike leaves the ring and Rusev goes to the floor to stop Mike’s escape. Mike falls down and Rusev with a clothesline. Rusev sends Kanellis into the ringside barrier and the LED board. Rusev sends Kanellis into the ringside barrier. and into the timekeeper’s area. Mike is sent into the ring.

Match Number Four: Rusev versus Mike Kanellis

Rusev with a thrust kick to Kanellis. Rusev applies the Accolade and Kanellis taps out.

Winner: Rusev

We continue the tour of Knoxville with a tour of Neyland Stadium, the home of the Volunteers. Truth asks what it is like to hear all of the bells ringing in the stadium. Kane says it is the people of Knoxville who make it famous. Kane has Truth meet a police officer from Knoxville. Truth asks if he is a real cop or a RoboCop. Kane says he did not swear Officer Burns in as a cop, but as a referee.

Truth realizes what might happen and he thanks the President and RoboCop. Truth runs into the goalpost and Kane covers Truth to become the 24/7 Champion.

We see Bayley and Sasha Banks getting ready in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at highlights from the King of the Ring Finals between Chad Gable and Baron Corbin.

We are told that we will have the Coronation of Baron Corbin tomorrow on Smackdown.

Cesaro says that Rey should have listened to his son and he will do to Rey’s son what he is going to do to Rey now. He will beat the hell out of him.

Match Number Five: Rey Mysterio versus Cesaro

Rey drop kicks Cesaro to the floor as he enters the ring and Rey with punches.

The bell rings and Cesaro with a European uppercut for a near fall. Cesaro with a suplex and elbow drop. Cesaro gets a near fall and connects with a European uppercut. Cesaro with a hard Irish whip. Cesaro with a European uppercut and punches. Cesaro goes for a gutwrench buckle bomb but Rey counters and sends Cesaro into the ring post. Cesaro with a European uppercut to stop a suicide dive attempt from Rey. Cesaro sets to suplex Rey to the floor but Rey blocks it and he connects with a knee. Rey with a shoulder and kick. Rey with a 619 to the back to send Cesaro to the floor. Rey with a suicide dive into a tornado DDT on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cesaro with a clothesline for a near fall. Cesaro with an elbow drop for a near fall. Cesaro with a rear chin lock. Rey with a shoulder from the apron but he goes for a springboard move and Cesaro knocks Rey off the ropes with a shoulder. Cesaro with a slingshot senton for a near fall. Cesaro with a reverse chin lock. Rey with a springboard cross body but Cesaro rolls through and he catches Rey. Rey counters with a crucifix driver but Rey cannot capitalize. Rey with a kick and waist lock but Cesaro with a standing switch. Rey with a quebrada but Cesaro catches Rey. Rey counters with a DDT for a near fall. Cesaro with a boot to Rey and he gets a near fall. Cesaro with a crossface. Rey with a rollup for a near fall.

Rey with an enzuigiri that staggers Cesaro and Rey sends Cesaro into the ropes but Cesaro catches Rey and hits a knee to the ribs for a near fall. Cesaro with a suplex and he holds on for a second suplex and hits it. Cesaro goes for a third suplex but Rey counters with a rana that sends Cesaro into the ropes and Rey with a 619 and Rey goes up top for the West Coast Pop but Cesaro catches Rey. Rey with a Code Red for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

We go to the Firefly FunHouse and Bray puts up a photo of Seth Rollins and then he looks into the camera.

We are back with a video feature for Authors of Pain.

Rezar and Akam introduce themselves. Akam says no one has seen us since Wrestlemania. Rezar says there is a good reason they have not appeared since Wrestlemania. They are fighters and they came to fight. People are complaining about being hurt by them. Akam says they came to WWE to fight and no one wants to fight us. Rezar says every tag team in WWE is soft and none of you are hard enough to fight us. Akam says none of you have the heart to fight us. Rezar says none of them have the manhood to face them. They warn everyone that they are the future of the Tag Team Division and that future will be written in Pain.

Match Number Six: Bayley and Sasha Banks versus Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match

Bayley and Alexa start things off and Alexa with a wrist lock but Bayley sends Alexa to the mat and tags Sasha in. Sasha with kicks and Bayley tags in and punches Alexa. Alexa with slaps to Bayley to send her to the mat. Alexa with a double knee drop combination for a near fall. Bayley runs Alexa into the turnbuckles and connects with a shoulder. Bayley runs into a boot and Alexa wtih Code Red for a near fall. Sasha pulls Bayley to the floor to allow Bayley to recover. Alexa with a cannonball off the apron onto Sasha and Bayley. Alexa gets a near fall. Alexa slaps Bayley and tags in Nikki. Nikki with a drop kick for a near fall. Bayley sends Nikki to the apron and sets for a cutter in the ropes but Nikki escapes. Sasha tags in and Bayley with a running knee to the ribs and Sasha with a slingshot double knee drop while Nikki is in the ropes.

Sasha with a suplex for a near fall. Sasha kicks Nikki and then attacks Alexa on the apron. Sasha with an Irish whip and Sasha with a forearm but she misses a double knee drop when Nikki kicks Sasha. Bayley is sent to the floor and Alexa is pulled off the apron and Bayley sends Alexa’s injured ankle into the ring steps with an atomic drop. Bayley slams Alexa’s leg into the ring steps. Sasha kicks and chokes Nikki in the corner while the medical staff checks on Alexa.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley with a reverse chin lock while Nikki is on her own since Alexa has been taken to the back. Sasha tags in and Sasha kicks Nikki. Sasha chokes Nikki in the corner. Sasha with an Irish whip and Bayley tags in and Sasha with a splash off Bayley’s back. Sasha tags in and Bayley goes for a splash off Bayley’s back but Nikki sees it coming and comes off Sasha’s back with a spear to Bayley. Sasha sends Nikki to the floor and Bayley tags in. Nikki with a forearm to Bayley and then Sasha goes for a baseball slide and Nikki uses the ring skirt and punches Sasha. Bayley is sent into the ringside barrier by Nikki. Nikki goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall.

Nikki with running forearms followed by a splash into the corner and bulldog. Nikki with a baseball slide to Sasha in the ring skirt. Bayley with a forearm but Nikki with a rollup for a near fall. Bayley with an Irish whip and Nikki with an elbow. Nikki goes for a tornado DDT and hits it. Nikki with a hanging swinging neck breaker to Bayley for a near fall. Sasha pulls Bayley into the corner to make the tag. Nikki with an inside cradle for a near fall. Nikki with a kick but Sasha with a lungblower into Banks Statement and Nikki taps out.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

After the match, Sasha gets a chair and brings it into the ring.

Becky Lynch’s music plays and she brings a chair to the ring. They have a Tanaka/Awesome chair exchange but they miss each other. Bayley enters the ring with a chair of her own.

Becky waits for both of them but . . .

Charlotte Flair’s music plays and she has a leather jacket. Charlotte with a boot to the chair that Bayley holds and Charlotte hits Bayley with the chair. Sasha looks for a higher power to help her and Sasha misses Becky and Becky hits Sasha with the chair. Sasha crawls to her friend.

Charlotte and Becky stand together in the ring staring at each other holding a chair.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sasha Banks tells Becky Lynch she does not give a damn how many chairs you bring her way. She is the star. She is the one who is challenging Becky to a rematch at Hell in a Cell, unless you aren’t man enough to accept the challenge.

We return to the 24/7 Title situation from earlier today when Glenn Jacobs was ambushed by R Truth and Truth gets the three count and becomes the new champion. Glenn grabs Truth by the throat. Truth says the 48/7 belt is like his title. He is the President and Truth calls for a truce. Truth tells Glenn they can enjoy the show.

Becky Lynch is in the back and she says that they went to war and she loved it. This is a cat and mouse game and you were cornered. You brought in a chair and cried about Becky beating her with the chair. Becky mentions she got a $10,000 fine for hitting the referee. You brought up the Hell in a Cell pay per view. Becky says she will use the chair to break you down. Becky says she is not interested in facing Sasha at Hell in a Cell, she is interested in destroying Sasha inside Hell in a Cell.

Match Number Seven: Lacey Evans versus Dana Brooke

Lacey throws her skirt at Dana and Lacey attacks Dana. Dana with a forearm but Lacey goes for a kick. Dana blocks the kick and sends Lacey face first into the mat. Dana sends Lacey into the turnbuckles and connects with forearms. Dana with an Irish whip and she hits a handspring elbow into the corner. Dana with a suplex for a near fall. Lacey goes to the floor and Dana sends Lacey into the apron and chops Lacey. Lacey with a leg sweep and she slams Dana’s throat into the edge of the apron. Lacey with a slingshot kick through the ropes for a near fall. Lacey with a knee drop to the arm.

Lacey stretches Dana over her knee. Dana with knees and Lacey misses a charge into the corner. Dana with clotheslines and a slam but Dana misses a twisting splash when Lacey gets her knees up. Lacey with the Woman’s Right and then Lacey pats off the sweat and she stands over Dana. Lacey with a Sharpshooter as she calls out Natalya. Dana taps out.

Winner: Lacey Evans

Seth Rollins gets ready for his match with Robert Roode as we go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Seth Rollins versus Robert Roode (with Dolph Ziggler) in a Non Title Match

Roode wit a waist lock but Rollins with a wrist lock into a hammer lock. Roode wtih a back elbow and a side head lock. Roode with a shoulder tackle and Rollins with a hip toss and arm drag into an arm bar. Rollins with a slam and knee drop. Rollins with a kick to the back. Roode with a knee to the midsection. Roode with shoulders in the corner. Roode with a punch to the midsection followed by a chop. Rollins with a kick and he clotheslines Roode over the top rope to the floor. Ziggler gets on the apron to distract Rollins and Seth goes after Ziggler and Roode tries for a clothesline but Rollins sees it coming and he sends Roode into the apron and then Rollins comes off the apron with a knee to the head.

Dolph distracts Rollins and Roode knocks Seth off the apron and Ziggler with a splash when the referee was not looking. Roode puts Rollins on the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Roode with a waist lock. Rollins with elbows and a chop. Roode with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker for a near fall. Roode gets another near fall. Roode sends Rollins to the floor and Ziggler tries to interfere but Rollins with a super kick to Ziggler. Rollins with chops and he sends Roode into the ringside barrier. They return to the ring and Rollins with Slingblade. Rollins goes for a suplex but Roode lands on his feet and Roode sends Rollins to the apron. Rollins misses a springboard knee. Rollins avoids a spinebuster and hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Rollins goes up top and Roode punches Seth to stop him. Roode with another punch and Roode sets for a superplex but Rollins blocks it and goes under. Rollins with a buckle bomb and thrust kick to the midsection followed by Black Out. Ziggler breaks up the cover and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Seth Rollins (by disqualification)

After the match, Ziggler punches Rollins but Rollins punches back. AJ Styles makes his way to the ring with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Ziggler with a super kick to Rollins followed by Magic Killer by Gallows and Anderson. AJ with a Styles Clash. Roode punches Rollins and Ziggler hits a super kick while Gallows holds Rollins.

The building goes Red and Kane makes his way to the ring.

Ziggler runs up the ramp and gets an uppercut. Roode suffers the same result. Kane with punches to Anderson and Styles. Kane with a choke slam to Gallows and then Styles and Anderson get a double choke slam.

Before we get the ring post pyro effect, the lights go down and then they come back on.

The Fiend is in the ring and he is behind Kane. Bray with the mandible claw.

We go to credits.

