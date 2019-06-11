WWE RAW Sets New Record Low, AEW Fyter Fest Promo

– This week’s WWE RAW, with competition from the NBA, drew a new non-holiday record-low of 2.125 million viewers for the three-hour era. This week’s show had a 19.8 percent 1st to 3rd hour drop which is among the biggest in the history of the show.

RAW from one year ago drew 2.731 million viewers.

– AEW released a new promo for the Fyter Fest PPV event on June 29th: