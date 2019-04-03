WWE SmackDown Results – April 2, 2019

We are in Baltimore, Maryland and your announcers are Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips.

Kevin Owens is in the ring and it is time for the Kevin Owens Show.

Kevin welcomes everyone. He says we are five days away from Wrestlemania and each of his opponents will try to continue their respective legacy.

Kevin brings Randy Orton out first. Kevin brings out Randy’s opponent, AJ Styles.

Kevin says that everyone was looking forward to Kurt Angle’s match against AJ Styles, but you did not let that happen. Kevin says he sees the smirk on Randy’s face and Kevin asks if Randy is proud of what he did. Randy says he is proud. He says he saved the WWE Universe from seeing a broken down guy from beating a man who thinks he is on the top of his game. He also saved everyone from watching the match.

AJ points out that Randy has been here for almost twenty years, been in the ring with legends, and only learned one move. It might be deadly but it is only one move.

Randy says that if the move is so deadly, you only need one move. Randy says you think these indie guys have it so hard to make ends meet while they go from gymnasium and gymnasium for $50 to please dozens of people while Randy was wrestling at Wrestlemania in front of thousands of people.

AJ points out that while he was wrestling in gymnasiums, you were here in WWE, failing drug tests.

Randy says the truth is if you were as good as you think you are, you would have been in the WWE a long long long time ago. Do you think your legacy is that hard work pays off? That is not your legacy. Your legacy is the role of corporate bitch since John Cena has gone to Hollywood.

Kevin gets up from the table and leaves the ring since it is time for a fight.

AJ and Randy get up and AJ punches Randy and backs him into the corner. Randy with a punch and he slams AJ’s head into the table. Orton with a European uppercut and AJ with a forearm and he sets for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton with an RKO.

The New Day are in the back and Kofi Kingston is holding the contract for his match against Daniel Bryan.

Match Number One: Aleister Black, Ricochet, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso versus Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Sheamus, and Cesaro

Ricochet and Cesaro start things off and they lock up. They lock up again and Cesaro puts Ricochet on the turnbuckles and Cesaro with a punch to Ricochet. Ricochet goes for a head scissors but Cesaro blocks it. Ricochet lands on his feet and Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall. Cesaro with a European uppercut. Sheamus tags in. Ricochet with a thrust kick but Sheamus presses Ricochet over his head. Black tags in after Ricochet gets to his feet. Black with a quebrada and leg sweep followed by a slding boot for a near fall. Jimmy tags in and he connects with a double sledge to the arm. Sheamus with an Irish whip but Jimmy slides into the corner. Jey tags in and hits a running forearm.

Sheamus runs Jey into the ropes. Jey punches Cesaro but Sheamus with a boot. Nakamura tags in and connects with knees. Jey with punches and Rusev makes the blind tag. Rusev pulls down the ropes and Jey goes over the top rope to the floor. Jey is sent shoulder first into the ring steps and then Rusev sends him into the ringside barrier. Rusev sends Jey back into the ring and gets a near fall. Nakamura tags in and kicks Jey in the midsection. Nakamura chokes Rusev in the corner. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection but Jey with a back elbow. Sheamus tags in and he kicks Jey before Jey can make the tag. Jey is sent to the floor and Cesaro kicks Jey while the referee is distracted.

Cesaro tags in and he hot shots Jey on the apron. They return to the ring and Jey with punches. Jey with a back body drop and both men are down. Rusev tags in and keeps Jey from making the tag with a double sledge to the back. Rusev with shoulders in the corner. Rusev with a knee and Jimmy tries to get the attention of the referee. Sheamus tags in and he applies a reverse chin lock. Sheamus with a knee to the midsection but Jey with a jumping round kick and both men are down.

Cesaro tags in and he stops Jey from making the tag. Jey side steps Cesaro and Cesaro goes to the floor. Jey crawls across the ring and Nakamura tags in and kicks Jey in the back. Nakamura chokes Jey in the corner and then Jimmy tries to distract Nakamura. Rusev tags in and Rusev with an assisted suplex followed by a sliding knee from Nakamura. Rusev gets a near fall. Nakamura tags in and they make a wish. Nakamura puts Jey on the turnbuckles and he connects with a running knee for a midsection.

Nakamura with a front face lock. Jey with punches to escape and he hits a Samoan drop. Jimmy and Rusev tag in and Jimmy with punches and a thrust kick. Jimmy with an uppercut and he goes for a Samoan drop but Rusev escapes. Rusev misses a round kick and Jimmy with a super kick. RIcochet with a drop kick to Nakamura. Cesaro with a pop up European uppercut to Ricochet. Black with a jumping knee to Cesaro. Jey tags in and they hit a double enzuigiri to Rusev. JImmy and Jey with a double super kick for the three count.

Winners: Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Aleister Black

After the match, Wrestlemania host Alexa Bliss appears on stage. She mentions the changes since she left with Ronda, Becky, and Charlotte being released from jail. She mentions that Kofi has his title match.

She talks about the loss of a spirit of competition. She mentions how the Usos forfeited their spot last week in the gauntlet. Alexa says that was so noble, so heroic, so . . . deserving of repurcussions. At Wrestlemania, you will be defending your titles against all of the teams you shared the ring with in a Fatal Four Way Match.

All eight men brawl in the ring. Black hits Black Mass on Cesaro and Ricochet with a plancha onto Rusev, Nakamura, Sheamus, and the Usos.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay make their way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Peyton and Billie have made their way to the ring. We see how Peyton and Billie earned their spot in the Women’s Tag Title Match at Wrestlemania.

Billie says it is the state of the Smackdown tag teams at Wrestlemania is great. Peyton says that the Usos must defend their titles at Wrestlemania. Billie mentions that they will be in a Fatal Four Way match as well at Wrestlemania. Billie says Peyton can pin Natalya and they can become champions. Peyton says Billie can pin her parnter who should have stayed retired. They talk about pinning Nia or Tamina since they didn’t help them on Raw. They have already beaten Bayley and Sasha so they will win the title and make Wrestlemania IIconic.

We see what happened when Ronda, Charlotte, and Becky were all handcuffed in cars last night on Raw.

Miz has something to say before his match. He says Wrestlemania means different things for different people. For Ronda, Becky, and Charlotte, it means making history. For Kofi, it means finally breaking through. Miz says for him it means retribution. Miz says he has been able to take stock of a person and he feels that he is at his best. He mentions his show that airs after Smackdown and he says that is not a cheap plug. It is something that his family did together. Miz says he is fighting with a full heart and that means he is the best version of the Miz. Miz says that is why he wanted the Falls Count Anywhere Match. He will beat Shane anywhere and everywhere.

Miz says he used to fight for his father’s approval, but now he fights for his father’s honor. He says that Shane has a dad so that means you are a son of a bitch.

Before the match, Shane McMahon shuffles his way onto the stage. He says he wants to see this up close and personal. Shane has Greg introduce him.

Match Number Two: Miz versus Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe

Young starts off and Miz with punches from the turnbuckels and then he hits Wolfe with a forearm and kicks Dain. Young with a neck breaker and he kicks Miz as we go to commercial.

We are back and Miz with an elbow to Young on the apron and then to Dain. Miz sends Wolfe to the apron. Young tags in and Miz kicks Young in the corner. Miz with infinity Awesome Clotheslines to Young and Dain.

Shane interrupts and he says that the match is Falls Count Anywhere and we see a photo of Shane grabbing George.

Miz is knocked off the apron and Wolfe, Young, and Dain triple team Miz. Wolfe sends Miz into the ringside barrier but Dain misses a cross body against the ringside barrier. Miz sends Young and Wolfe into the crowd and Miz punches Young. Wolfe with punches but Miz sends Wolfe through the table with a backdrop driver through the table. Young breaks up the cover. Miz punches Young and sends him into the ringside barrier and then into storage cases.

Miz and Young go to the back and Young is sent into the wall. Miz sends Young into a storage case and then they go into the promo photo room. Young is sent into the metal door but Dain breaks up the cover. Dain sends Miz into storage cases. Dain picks up Miz but Miz gets to his feet and Dain is sent into the wall. Miz and Young fight into the Baltimore evening. Miz punches Young.

Miz with a running knee to the head of Young. Miz rolls a case into Young’s head and Miz gets the three count.

Winner: Miz

After the match, we see Shane leaving the building in his vehicle.

A police car arrives and Becky Lynch walks out of the car.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a recap of what happened last night on Raw related to the Women’s Title Match.

Corey Graves is in the ring and he mentions that all three participants in the main event of Wrestlemania are no longer in jail. Corey brings out Becky Lynch.

Becky takes the mic from Corey and she goes onto the announce table. Becky says it is good to be out free in Baltimore. She says she does not answer to Corey but she answers to these people. She says this shirt aged well. She says in the back of the cop car she was thinking what a difference a year makes. She was best friends with Charlotte and Ronda was ready to make her debut at Wrestlemania. They were trying to set up a match between Charlotte and Ronda but that was until she slapped Charlotte in the face at SummerSlam. Becky says she was determined to do whatever it took to get into this year’s Wrestlemania.

The first time ever, the women are the main event of Wrestlemania. The queen, the baddest woman on the planet, and the Man going head to head to head. Becky says the real revolution that started last year at SummerSlam with a slap will explode on Sunday when the winner takes all and Becky makes one of them tap. The next time you see her, Becky will be the champ she thought she would be, a double champ.

Daniel Bryan is in the back with Erick Rowan and he looks over the contract to make sure that everything is okay.

We see a lot of people in the back because we are going to have an 18 person mixed tag match.

Match Number Three: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic, R Truth, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Carmella versus Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Andrade Almas, EC3, Shelton Benjamin, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Zelina Vega, and Lana.

Nikki and Vega start things off. Nikki screams and Vega backs up. They lock up and Nikki with arm drags and she slams Vega’s head into the mat.

Since it is only appropriate, it is time for Lacey Evans to walk to the ring, see the invisible force field, turn around and go to the back.

Vega sends Nikki into the turnbuckles and Vega with a knee and she chokes Nikki in the ropes. Nikki with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. EC3 tags in and Jeff Hardy comes in. Jeff with a wrist lock and Matt tags in and goes to the turnbuckles for a screaming elbow to the arm. Matt with shoulder wringers but EC3 with a punch. Matt with an Irish whip and he runs into a boot. Matt with a Side Effect for a near fall. Matt sends EC3 into the turnbuckles of deletion. Tucker tags in and then Otis tags in. Otis with an Irish whip and Tucker with a gingerly placed splash off Otis’ back into EC3.

EC3 falls to the mat and Otis with the Caterpillar.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Mandy gets a near fall on Naomi. Naomi with a sit out jaw breaker. Almas tags in and R Truth enters. Truth with a leg lariat and then Truth does a split and hits a splash into the corner. It is time for a Dance Break. Anderson attacks Truth and then it is a cluster so the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, everyone fights their way over the top rope to the floor. Asuka knocks Lana to the floor. Sonya and Mandy kick Carmella off the apron. Mandy and Sonya go after Asuka. Asuka with a pop up knee to Mandy and then she sends Sonya to the floor. Otis sees Mandy and Otis is now Corey’s least favorite wrestler. Shelton throws Otis to the floor and then Mandy is thrown over the top by Nikki. Nikki wants Shelton to come af her. Nikki jumps on Shelton’s back and Shelton and Nikki go over the top rope to the floor with Nikki riding on Shelton’s back for the full eight seconds. EC3 kicks Matt to the floor and then Jeff with a Twist of Fate to EC3 and Asuka with a round kick. Jeff with a kick and he throws EC3 to the floor. Jeff and Asuka hug but Asuka throws Jeff over the top rope to the floor.

We have a video package for the Universal Title match.

The New Day are in the back and Big E has his pancake while Woods has his trombone.

Match Number Four: Samoa Joe versus Mustafa Ali in a Non Title Match

Joe with kicks to the leg and Ali avoids Joe and punches Joe. Joe with jabs and head butts in the corner. Joe with a chop. Ali with a drop kick and Joe goes to the floor. Ali with a suicide dive and punches. Joe sends Ali back into the ring and Ali with a kick. Ali with a tornado DDT from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Joe misses an elbow in the corner and Ali with a kick and slingshot rolling X Factor.

Ali goes up top and he misses a 450 splash. Joe with the Coquina Clutch and Ali passes out after Joe applies a body scissors.

Winner: Samoa Joe

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan make their way to the ring for the big contract signing.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Michael Cole is in the ring to host the contract signing. Michael brings out Daniel’s challenger, Kofi Kingston and he is joined by Xavier Woods and Big E.

Michael says that Kofi requested this time but Daniel interrupts.

Daniel says he has it from here. Daniel signs the contract and then he tells Kofi that he knows you are going to sign this contract and he is going to go on to face Kofi for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania. He is not here to stop Kofi from signing, he is here to educate the masses. Daniel says this is for everybody. Daniel asks for the crowd to be quiet while he educates them.

Daniel says he is about to teach all of you an important life lesson. Just like they were saying in the back, Baltimore is so ignorant. Here is the life lesson. Do not be complacent the way that Kofi has been complacent. Don’t think that good is good enough for eleven years. Don’t think that a little success is enough for eleven years. Do not be complacent.

Daniel says he has another life lesson. He says don’t be a bystander in your own lives the way that Kofi has been a bystander in his own life. Don’t sit on the sidelines and wait for others to push you to the top the way that Kofi has been helped by Big E and Xavier Woods. You ignorant people have tried to push him to the top. Don’t be a bystander in your own life.

Daniel says has one more life lesson. Daniel tells Kofi not to mistake a fad for reality. Daniel says he was in Kofi’s same spot and your shoes. The way they chanted Yes for him is the same way they chant Kofi for you. Daniel says he knows how it feels and how it reverberates in your body. This adoration makes you feel stronger. You don’t feed off of them, they feed off of you. They are parasites. They need you to fulfill whatever fantasy they have in their lives. Once they suck the positivity out of you, they will discard you.

Daniel says he wants Kofi to suck all of this in because this is going to be the best it will ever be for you.

Kofi takes the contract and he says we have had to listen to you for months while you have claimed to educate us. Kofi says it is time to educate you. You claim to be what he is and you claim to know what he is feeling. Kofi says you don’t know a damn thing about him. You became World Champion in your first two years in WWE. Kofi says he watched and observed it. Kofi says he understood it. Kofi says he watched it. Here is the thing. You don’t know me and you don’t know what he has been through. In eleven years, he never had a singles match for the title but it has led to this. Kofi says he can see it in Daniel’s eyes and he knows from the mind games that Daniel is trying to play, that he knows that Kofi is ready.

The one thing they have in common to this story is that you know what all of this feels like and you are scared as hell. You should be because you know what comes next. At Wrestlemania, he beats Daniel and he becomes the WWE Champion.

Kofi signs the contract and the match is official.

We go to credits.