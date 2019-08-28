WWE SmackDown Results – August 27, 2019

We start off with a look at the Roman Reigns ‘Whodunnit’ saga.

Roman is walking in the back and he is asked about Daniel Bryan’s demand for an apology. Roman says he will talk to Daniel and Rowan, but he will do it in the ring.

We are in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston makes his way to the ring.

We take a look back at what happened over the last few months between Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston.

We are reminded that Kofi and Randy will meet for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions.

Kofi says Randy Orton likes to slither around the ring talking about how he is stupid. But who their ass knocked out out of nowhere last week? Things have escalated but Randy made it personal. Kofi says he wanted to prove that he belonged on top and the deserved to be champ. Randy didn’t want that. He made it personal when Randy brought his family into it. Randy made it personal when Randy and his buddies tried to take out Xavier Woods. What was the last thing we saw after he took care of the Revival? The last thing we saw was Randy cowering and slithering up that aisle. Randy was scared because he saw the look in his eyes. The look that when you mess with his family, he does not play around.

The match is set for Clash of Champions for the WWE Title. He will show to Randy that he was wrong all those years ago when Randy said he wasn’t ready. Kofi says he is ready now. At Clash of Champions, Randy will find out why Kofi is your WWE Champion.

Randy appears on the StupidTron.

Randy asks Kofi if he has his attention. Randy says he would love to come out to the ring and show how stupid Kofi is, but he will wait until Clash of Champions. Randy says while he was in his hotel room to show how stupid Kofi is, but he heard a knock on the door and a letter was placed under his door. Randy wants to read the letter.

It says Dear Mr. Orton, please stop hurting Kofi Kingston. Kofi is a good man, but you are a mean man. You make my hero, Kofi, cry at night. Kofi is not just my hero, he is my daddy. The letter is signed by Kofi’s son Kai.

Randy says it is touching. Randy says he realized just now that he is staying in the same hotel as Kofi’s family. Randy says he does not have to become pen pals, he only has to go pay him a visit, righ tnow.

Kofi goes to the back and we see Randy and Kofi fighting in the Gorilla position. Officials try to separate Kofi and Randy but Randy with an IEDDT on the table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Big E comes out of the Trainer’s room. He is asked about Big E having to face Randy Orton tonight. Big E says Kofi will be ready for Clash of Champions. Big E says after tonight, he cannot say the same for Randy.

We take a look at highlights from the King of the Ring.

Match Number One: Mustafa Ali versus Buddy Murphy in a First Round King of the Ring Tournament Match

Ali with a chop and Murphy tosses Ali into the corner. Ali with a back flip and a head scissors that sends Murphy to the floor. Murphy with a running Harley Race knee for a near fall. Murphy kicks Ali in the corner. Murphy with an Irish whip and back body drop for a near fall. Buddy with a knee to the back and he gets a near fall. Murphy with a chop and boot to the head. Ali with forearms but Murphy with a sleeper. Ali with elbows but Murphy with a clothesline that flips Ali. Murphy with a near fall. Ali with a lateral press to counter a belly-to-back suplex attempt.

Murphy with a near fall after a clothesline. Murphy with a reverse chin lock. Ali is able to escape but Murphy sends Ali face first into the middle turnbuckle. Murphy with an Irish whip but Ali with a kick and a second kick. Ali with a catapult into the turnbuckles. Ali with a drop kick to Murphy and Buddy goes to the floor. Ali kicks Murphy back to the floor and Ali with a suicide dive. Murphy misses a splash into the corner and Ali with a kick and he goes for the rolling X Factor but Buddy sends Ali over the top rope to the floor.

Murphy with a plancha onto Ali. Murphy sends Ali back into the ring and Buddy goes up top. Buddy misses a move off the turnbuckles when Ali moves. Ali with a super kick and reverse rana for a near fall. Ali puts Murphy in position but Murphy grabs the ankle to stop Ali. Ali goes to the turnbuckles and Murphy stops him and he hits a super kick against the turnbuckle. Buddy with a power bomb for a near fall followed by a knee and suplex for a near fall.

Ali with a punch to the midsection and a forearm. Murphy with a forearm. Murphy blocks a forearm and connects with a series of strikes. Ali with an enzuigiri that sends Murphy to the apron. Ali with a satellite DDT in the ropes and then Ali goes up top. Ali iwht the 450 splash for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali (advances to face Elias)

After the match, Murphy offers his hand and Ali shakes it. Buddy raises Ali’s hand and leaves the ring.

We see Bayley in the back and Ember Moon stops by. Bayley says she wants to talk to Ember about SummerSlam but Ember doesn’t want to go down that path. Ember says she is processing that loss, but when they get back into the ring, she will beat Bayley. Ember says that Charlotte is not the face of the division, you are Bayley. Ember says Bayley brings out the best in everyone.

Lacey Evans shows up and she says if you think you are the best at anything, you have to raise your standards. Charlotte was right when she said Bayley is bringing the title and division down. Lacey says she is the face of the division. She will have to prove it in their match tonight.

Miz makes his way to the ring and we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened last week between Shinsuke Nakamura and Miz with a side of Sami Zayn.

Miz says Sami Zayn is now Shinsuke Nakamura’s spokesman. Miz tried to paint it as a situation of two kindred spirits. Nakamura is a champion while Sami is a stage five clinger. He is a spokesperson because Sami couldn’t hack it. He is riding Shinsuke’s coattails because Sami couldn’t do it. If Nakamura thinks he needs Sami’s help, then he has a problem. If Nakamura thinks attacking Miz is a way to success, he has a bigger problem. Miz says he made the Intercontinental Title relevant and he can do it again.

Miz challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions.

Sami Zayn comes out and he tells Miz clearly you still don’t understand the dynamic between Shinsuke Nakamura and himself. You can say what you want, but Sami says he is a liberator. Nakamura has felt freer and better than he has in years. You continue to talk about the Intercontinental Championship as if it is yours. Sami says he has news for everyone. Shinsuke Nakamura is your Intercontinental Champion. He is an artist. He is a poet. He is the King of Strong Style while Miz is the King of Soft Style. He understands why Miz cannot accept someone like Sami. Sami says that Miz needs some respect beaten into him.

Miz tells Sami to come into the ring to beat some respect into him.

Sami says we don’t do things on your time to please these idiots.

Miz says he will beat some respect into Sami.

Sami tells Miz he is going to make a mistake . . .

and Nakamura attacks Miz from behind. MIz is sent into the ringside barrier a few times. Nakamura with knees and then he sends Miz into the apron.. Nakamura with Kinshasa.

Miz is sent back into the ring while Sami says Miz has no respect for poetry or artistry. Sami tells Shin to zoom in and give Miz his closeup. Nakamura with Kinshasa.

We see Elias in the back and he is strumming his guitar but he stops when Kevin Owens enters.

Elias asks why didn’t Kevin knock since it is Shane’s office.

Kevin says the door was open so why would he knock. Kevin says he is looking for Shane.

Elias says that Shane is not here and Elias wishes Kevin was not here.

Kevin leaves the room and he appears to be in a good mood.

Match Number Two: Bayley versus Lacey Evans in a Non Title Match

Lacey goes for a kick but Bayley blocks it and Lacey goes to the ropes. Bayley with an arm drag and Thesz Press and punches. Lacey with a waist lock and Bayley with a single leg take down and arm drag into an arm bar. Bayley works on the wrist and takes Lacey to the mat and returns to the arm bar. Lacey with a slam and boot to the back. Lacey sends Bayley into the corner and kicks Bayley. Lacey goes for the hesitation bronco buster but Bayley sends Lacey to the apron and Bayley pulls Lacey to the floor and Bayley follows with a clothesline.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the stage.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Lacey with a Cobra Clutch. We see Lacey sending Bayley into the ring post during the commercial break. Bayley wtih a cross body for a near fall. Lacey with a Gator Roll. Lacey with an arm wringer onto the apron. Lacey kicks the arm. Lacey wraps the arm in the ropes and applies a head scissors. Lacey kicks Bayley in the corner. Lacey with a hesitation bronco buster for a near fall. Lacey messes with Bayley’s hair and then she gets a near fall. Lacey wraps the arm in the ropes. Lacey with a hammer lock but Bayley gets to the ropes and then wraps Lacey’s arm in the ropes. Bayley with a drop kick to the back for a near fall.

Lacey kicks Bayley and stomps on the arm. Lacey with an Irish whip but Bayley goes to the apron. Bayley sends Lacey into the turnbuckles a few times. Bayley blocks a kick and Bayley wraps the leg in the ropes and punches Lacey. Bayley with clotheslines and a running knee into the corner. Bayley with a Trailer Hitch on Lacey but Lacey gets to the ropes. Lacey sends Bayley to the apron and Bayley with a cutter in the ropes. Bayley goes for the belly-to-belly suplex but Lacey with an arm wringer. Lacey goes to the turnbuckles and hits a double jump moonsault for a near fall. Bayley with a suplex on the floor.

Both return to the ring at nine and Bayley gets a near fall with a rollup. Lacey with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Bayley with forearms but Lacey with a rollup. Bayley rolls through and connects with a knee. Bayley wtih a belly-to-belly suplex but Lacey grabs the rope to stop the count. Lacey with a kick and neck breaker but she misses a rolling double knee drop. Bayley with a Saito suplex and then Bayley goes to the turnbuckles for an elbow drop and the three count.

Winner: Bayley

We gp to Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan in the interview area as they prepare for THE APOLOGY. Daniel says last week, they presented Rowan with the despicable individual who almost ruined Roman’s career but they have not received an apology. They will not leave the arena until they hear the words “Erick Rowan, Daniel Bryan, I am sorry”.

Match Number Three: Randy Orton versus Big E

Big E with punches to the midsection and then he sends Orton to the floor. Big E sends Orton into the ring steps. Big E sends Orton over the announce table into the ringside barrier. Orton with a thumb to the eye and Big E sends Orton into the ringside barrier and Orton goes into the crowd. The referee continues his count and Big E sends Orton back in before the ten count. Big E gets a near fall. Big E with a Bongo abdominal stretch. Big E with a clothesline and he gets a near fall.

Orton with a rake of the eyes and then Orton sends Big E shoulder first into the ring post. Big E with a clothesline and a second one. Big E sets for a splash on the apron but Orton moves and Big E hits the apron face first and rolls to the floor. Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton returns to the ring to break the count and then he gives Big E another back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton with another back drop driver onto the announce table. Big E blocks a back drop driver onto the announce table and Big E gives Orton a back drop dirver onto the announce table.

Orton with a drop kick. Orton gets a near fall. Orton stomps on the hand. Big E with two overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. Orton misses a clothesline and Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E knocks Dawson and Wilder off the apron and then Orton goes for an RKO but Big E pushes Orton away. Dawson and Wilder punch Big E and Orton with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton tells Dawson and Wilder to pick Big E up. They hit the ShatteRKO Machine.

We go to Chad Gable in the back. He is asked if he feels that he is the underdog, especially Shelton’s comments. Chad says Shelton should know better than anyone not to underestimate him. Chad says Shelton will be looking up at him.

Shelton Benjamin walks by and says he is looking for Chad. . . Shorty Gable. Shelton says he is looking for him.

Elias walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what happened at Fox Founder’s Day.

Elias is on the throne on the stage. Elias mentions the people who interrupted him but no one can wear the crown like him. He says he is a king you can believe in. Elias says he is trying to reason with a bunch of filthy swamp people..

Kevin Owens punches Elias and sends him into the ring. Elias with a kick. Owens with a kick and stunner.

Owens goes up the ramp and goes to the back.

R Truth covers Elias but Drake breaks up the cover and Drake gets the three count.

We see Chad Gable getting ready in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Shelton Benjamin versus Chad Gable in a First Round King of the Ring Tournament Match

Gable with a forearm but Shelton with a spinebuster for a near fall. Shelton with a suplex and he holds Chad away. Chad with a jackknife cover for a near fall. Benjamin with a hard Irish whip for a near fall. Benjamin with a boot to the head and then he taunts Gable. Gable slaps Shelton and connects with European uppercuts and knees. Gable with a kick to the midsection followed by a rolling kick and a rolling neck breaker. Gable with a German suplex but Benjamin with a flying uppercut. Gable with a waist lock but Benjamin with an elbow. Benjamin with an ankle lock but Gable sends Shelton through the ropes to the floor. Gable with a cannonball off the apron but Shelton catches Gable and swings Gable into the ringside barrier.

Shelton puts Gable on the turnbuckles but Gable with a head butt to send Shelton to the mat. Gable misses a moonsault and Shelton with a knee. Gable with a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Chad Gable (advances to face Andrade Almas)

Roman Reigns walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back and Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring.

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are in the back and Daniel says he wants to hear the two words ‘I’m Sorry’.

Roman asks everyone if he should apologize. The crowd says no and Roman wants to look at a video before he makes his final decision.

Daniels slaps Rowan and asks him what did he do. Daniel slaps Rowan and says he hates liars.

Daniel tells Roman that he hates liars. He says he trusted that man for the last year. Daniels says he has been betrayed. He did not know. That man has lied to him and he has betrayed him. Somebody has told Rowan to do this and it wasn’t him. Rowan has lied to him this whole time . . .

Roman with a spear to Bryan.

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com